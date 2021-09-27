New Pokéball Tins Releasing From Pokémon TCG In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG will release another wave of tins shaped like Poké Balls on December 3rd. Each tin will include three booster packs and one coin. They have an MSRP of $12.99. The variations of these include: Poké Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, Quick Ball, Premier Ball, and Luxury Ball. We cannot confirm the packs included until we can crack one, as unlike the boxes which showcase the packs through clear plastic, the offerings of these remain secret until you're able to get one.

As these Poké Ball tins don't come with promo cards and feature a small number of packs, they may make for an easy stocking stuffer this season. The Pokémon TCG pack selection will be the deciding factor as to whether these are duds or worth buying, but if you have a collector in your life and aren't too up on what product they might want, this is the perfect kind of catch-all item (tehehe) that you can use to surprise them.

Other products coming this fall from the Pokémon TCG include:

October 17th: Mythical Squishy Collection: Target exclusive

Mythical Squishy Collection: Target exclusive October 30th: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike pre-release events for Pokémon TCG-official retailers.

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike pre-release events for Pokémon TCG-official retailers. November 1st: Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection: Walmart exclusive Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection: Gamestop exclusive

November 12th: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike expansion launch date including an array of Pokémon TCG products branded with the set, including: Booster packs & boxes One-pack checklane blister Three-pack checklane blisters Elite Trainer Boxes Dragonite V Box Hoopa V Box

December 3rd: Flareon VMAX Premium Collection Vaporeon VMAX Premium Collection Jolteon VMAX Premium Collection



This doesn't include the 25th-anniversary products for the Pokémon TCG set Celebrations which will launch initially in early October and then deliver tiered releases all month. There's a lot of new and exciting products to look out for, so be prepared for some wallet-trouble and make it double.