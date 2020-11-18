New Ranks Coming To GO Battle League In Pokémon GO

In a press conference announcing a multitude of major changes to Pokémon GO, Niantic announced new additions and alterations to their PVP system, GO Battle League. In addition to the increase in level cap and the introduction of the Kalos region with Generation Six, Niantic will continue to optimize GO Battle League. Here is the breakdown of everything we know so far.

As a part of their first-ever branded Pokémon GO update, GO Beyond, Niantic will change the way that GO Battle League seasons work starting with Season 6. Season 6, which will kick off on November 30th, will set the pattern. From now on, the seasons of this PVP platform will coincide with a new aspect of Pokémon GO: three-month-long cycles also called seasons, which kicks off with the Season of Celebration on December 1st. This means that going forward, every GO Battle League season for the foreseeable future will last for three months.

Niantic plans to keep things fresh in these longer seasons of GO Battle League by cycling through their normal pattern twice. That means that the seasons will cycle through Great League, Ultra League, Master League, and an open period with all three leagues before returning back to Great League to repeat that pattern. That way, each League gets a chance to shiny twice during these expanded seasons.

New ranks will be coming to GO Battle League as well, including Ace, Veteran, Expert, and Legend as a part of a new 24-rank system that replaces the current 10-rank system. This comes in response to Niantic's monitoring of the way Pokémon GO trainers level up in GO Battle League. They said in their press conference that they noticed that many trainers seem to "hit a wall at Rank 7," which they hoped to improve on "a lot more fun, even, consistent gameplay." However, they expressed that Rank 10 is "functioning as planned" and remains proof of an elite player.

Niantic expressed that they recognize that GO Battle League's rollout hasn't been "smooth sailing" but are excited about these new changes and impressed by the amount of time trainers dedicate toward battling. Other new content, such as unique Cups like the ones we are seeing now in Season Five, will continue in these expanded seasons.