New Robot Title koROBO Revealed During BitSummit Drift 2024

Tiny Wonder Studio dropped a new video game reveal during BitSummit Drift 2024 today, showing off koROBO to the public for the first time.

Developer Tiny Wonder Studio and publisher Campfire have unveiled a new robot action-adventure game as koROBO made its debut during BitSummit Drift 2024. The game is being marketed as the spiritual successor to the Chibi-Robo! series, which never really got a fair shake in Western markets but was adored by millions in Japan. The developer has many of the people from Skip, the Japanese developer that worked on Chibi-Robo!, so the similarities make sense. The game has you playing as a robot toy that isn't the best you could buy but is here to help out a young boy who gets him as a birthday present. The game doesn't have a release date, but like a lot of titles these days, the devs plan to do a crowdfunding campaign. So enjoy the trailer for now.

koROBO

Somewhere in the borough of Brocklyn, nestled within the urban jungle of New Yock City, Tom and his mother are celebrating his 10th birthday. When a wrapped present arrives from his estranged father, Tom rips through it, excited to see what's inside. What he finds is not the coolest and latest in tiny household robo tech, but some knockoff model called "koROBO." But before long, koROBO is cleaning the home, helping Tom with his homework, and even playing games and reading comics with him like a brother. What will koROBO's arrival have in store for Tom, his family and perhaps, the world? koROBO's story unfolds inside Tom's family apartment in Brocklyn, New Yock. Players take on the role of the pint-sized hero. As koROBO, they will help out the family, perform tasks around the home, meet the many denizens that inhabit the apartment building, and defend Tom and those he loves from a mysterious enemy…that can travel through space-time?

koROBO's core gameplay involves traversing around the family's home, cleaning up messes, and solving problems wherever they can be found–a big ask for such a tiny hero! Be careful, though! koROBO's battery is limited, and performing tasks will drain it even faster. While more popular robots require owners to plug into adventure, Tom has modified koROBO to bathe in some rays in order to charge the solar battery strapped to their back. Players will have to keep an eye out for patches of sunlight to make sure koROBO keeps running at peak capacity! While exploring Tom's apartment building, players won't just be helping out him and his family. There's a whole host of kooky denizens living their lives that koROBO will encounter. As koROBO, players can talk to these characters and help solve their problems to unlock some of his most powerful upgrades!

