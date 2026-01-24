Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortune Seller, Kiwick Studios

New Roguelike Deckbuilder Title Fortune Seller Announced

Sell strange antiquities and read tarot to customers in the brand-new gothic/steampunk rougelike deckbuilder Fortune Seller

Article Summary Fortune Seller is a gothic/steampunk roguelike deckbuilder by Kiwick Studios, now revealed for PC.

Play as a magical shopkeeper selling antiques and reading tarot to customers while managing daily quotas.

Balance unique inventory puzzles, strategic sales, tarot cards, and spells to increase profits and survive.

Adapt to rising rent, moon phase events, and unlock permanent upgrades as you strive to keep your shop open.

Indie game developer and publisher Kiwick Studios has revealed its latest game this week, as we got our first look at Fortune Seller. This is a gothic/steampunk roguelike deckbuilder where you play a shopkeeper selling special antiquities and reading tarot for customers who come in. Over time, you'll need to build your collection and sell rarer items to keep up with the ever-increasing rent, while helping out customers with their odd needs. The game has no launch window yet, but you can check out the trailer and info here while we wait to learn more.

Fortune Seller

Customers come from near and far for your treasures. Now, you must optimize your daily quotas, making every sale count, or risk losing your shop for good! Your stingy landlord will only increase your rent by the day, so try your best to manage a Tetris-like inventory to sell enough items to cover each day's required rent. Complete large sales by keeping your customers happy, filling their suitcases with desirable treasures. Tarot and spell cards will influence your sale's overall value. At the end of the week, a scale-tipping lunar moon phase event will occur. Wake up to increased debt, restock limits, and reduced effects!

Customers' luggage comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. Pack their newly prized possessions from your current inventory and refresh your selection, hopefully rotating to the items your customers crave the most. However, do so carefully, as refreshes are limited and you never know which item you might need next! Also, try to fill all item slots to earn massive sales bonuses. Use the tiles on the board to match items of the same type, which will increase their value and attract returning customers. Avoid tiles that could tarnish your treasures, reducing their value. Remember, every fit matters, and even the slightest misplacement could end your run prematurely!

Guests never settle, and neither should your sales! Use Tarot cards to stack the value of your items, grant additional fill bonuses, and more. Each item has a unique type and a minor Arcana. Sell items of the same type to passively rank up your minor Arcana, making the overall class grow more valuable. Also, use spell cards to make items more powerful, reschedule moon phases, and even change the effects of Tarot cards entirely! Survive long enough to visit the store, where you can exchange any leftover coins for unlockable rewards. If you prefer, you can also make deals at a cost! Sign contracts to bring forth permanent changes to your runs at the expense of some of your current stats in exchange!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!