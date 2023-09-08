Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Nicalis, Video Games | Tagged: ABShot, ira

New Roguelike Shooter Ira To Arrive In Early October

An exciting new roguelike shooter is on the way from Nicalis as the game Ira is leaving Early Access and being fully released in October.

Indie game developer ABShot and publisher Nicalis have given their new roguelike shooter, Ira, a release date, as it will arrive next month. The game has already been out in Early Access since August of 2021, giving players a chance to play a few levels of the game but not get some of the key components to the story or the ending. Now it appears after two years of waiting, we're finally getting those missing pieces of the puzzle with a 1.0 release. We have more info on the game for you below, as well as the latest trailer to show off what the final version will look like, as the game will drop onto PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on October 3, 2023.

"High up in the heavens, the ancient crystal known as Ira maintains the peace of an entire world… until a mysterious figure shatters the crystal, allowing Chaos to return. As malevolent creatures suddenly appear across the land, a young girl is chosen by an ancient god to collect the fragments of Ira and restore order, assisted by the apostles who once served Ira's creator. A character-based shooter with roguelike elements, IRA celebrates the artistry of what shooter fans call "bullet hell": enemy projectiles that weave intricate, geometric patterns across the screen and force you to seek out the precarious safe spaces between them. Set in an Eastern-influenced fantasy world marked by ethereal beauty as well as grave danger, it's a procedurally generated action game that requires skill, inspires strategy and rewards patience."

Shoot arrows from 166 different bows.

Choose three special "perks" (power-ups) each time you level up.

150 unique relics (passive buff items).

43 different synergies from bow + relic combinations.

Five different Apostles that can be conjured for special ultimate skills and passive perks.

Procedurally generated maps across more than six different stages.

Boss battles with exceptionally devious projectile patterns.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!