New Simulacrums Will Be Added To Tower Of Fantasy In Update 3.5

Tower Of Fantasy has a massive new update coming in early January, and with it will come a few new Simulacrums for you to play as.

Article Summary Tower Of Fantasy Update 3.5 launches with Yan Miao and Brevey on January 9.

New Simulacrums Yan Miao and Brevey enhance the game's character roster.

Explore new features and upgrades in Tower Of Fantasy’s expansive update.

Winter Festival events with special rewards debut in the Tower Of Fantasy world.

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed the newest details to the next update on Tower Of Fantasy, as a few new Simulacrums will arrive in the game. In the 3.5 Update, the game will be getting two new characters in the form of Yan Miao and Brevey, which will be added to the game on January 9, along with a number of other features and upgrades to the game. We have those details for you here as we wait to see what else will be coming.

Update 3.5 New Simulacrums

Though young, Yan Miao has been crowned the overseer of the Department of Yuheng. The department has been heavily criticized recently due to its relationship with its former overseer, Nan Yin, and unfortunately, as her successor, Yan Miao has had to take on a great deal of this criticism. Such disparagement only strengthens Yan Miao's resolve in helping the department get back on track, as she understands the true importance of the department's role in her people's future success.

Yan Miao is not the only simulacrum to join Tower of Fantasy in the upcoming 3.5 update. Brevey, who will join Tower of Fantasy on January 9, is a core member with considerable authority in Hykros District 9 as a top engineer. She has been handpicked with the critical task of aiding Domain 9 with her impressive skills. To celebrate the winter season and ring in the New Year, Tower of Fantasy has prepared a series of limited-time events called Winter Festival. Wanderers attend a special winter party at the Oasis Club, collect special winter rewards, and participate in winter-themed challenges to help celebrate!

Tower Of Fantasy

Set hundreds of years in the future after humanity has escaped the collapsing environment of earth and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the cross-platform, shared open-world MMORPG action of Tower of Fantasy invites gamers around the world to join in on the thrilling action. Developed by Hotta Studio and published by Level Infinite, the game features an immersive open world, co-operative group and solo adventures, freeform character development, unique simulacrums, and epic combat that allows players to switch weapons and gameplay styles on the fly to unlock their own personal fighting style.

