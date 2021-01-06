New Species Frillish To Debut In Pokémon GO's GO Battle League

Pokémon GO has announced details for the second half of GO Battle League Season Six, which will begin on Monday, January 11th, 2021 at 1 PM Pacific. In addition to information about the upcoming cups, Niantic will be releasing a new Pokémon as a GO Battle League-exclusive encounter: Frillish.

Frillish will be able to be encountered by those who have hit Rank 20 in GO Battle League. When first hitting that rank, it will be a guaranteed first encounter. It will remain as a reward for higher ranks, which is great to know considering there are two versions of this Pokémon that trainers will want to collect. Pictured above are the gender variants of Frillish, with the blue being the male and the pink being the female.

Frillish is a dual Water/Ghost-type Pokémon from the Unova Region, which many trainers expected to debut during last year's Halloween Event. That didn't end up happening, but now it takes on the role of Scraggy and Rufflet before it as an, at least to start, GO Battle League-exclusive encounter. Frillish evolves into Jellicent, which also has a blue and pink gender-based variation.

This leaves few remaining species from the Unova region that have not yet been added to Pokémon GO. The current list of Generation Five species that we're still waiting on include:

Mumma, Marsharma (Psychic-type)

Zorua, Zororark (Dark-type)

Tynamo, Eektrik, Elektross (Electric-type)

Meinfoo, Mienshao (Fighting-type)

Druddigon (Dragon-type)

Larvestam Voolcarona (Fire-type)

For those bummed out that Frillish won't be a wild encounter, keep in mind that previous GO Battle League exclusives have been made available in other ways. Scraggy has been featured in the wild multiple times after an initial limited rollout and Rufflet was later added into raids for its Shiny release.

The full details for Pokémon GO's second half of GO Battle League Season Six include:

The Great League will run from Monday, January 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run from Monday, January 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). The Master League, its Premier Cup, Master League Classic, and a to-be-announced special cup will run from Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). We'll share the details of how this cup will work in a later update. All three leagues and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from Monday, February 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). The Kanto Cup will run from Monday, February 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, March 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8). The CP limit for this cup will be 1,500, and only Pokémon with a Pokédex number between 001 and 151 will be allowed. During this period, your rating will be unaffected. At rank 19, you'll now receive an Elite Charged TM. You'll also receive an Elite Fast TM as an end-of-season reward if you reach rank 19.