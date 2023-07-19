Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Five Aces Publishing, New Star Games, New Star GP

New Star GP Reveals Early Access Release Date In Latest Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for New Star GP, as the game is set to be released into Early Access on Steam next month.

Indie game developers New Star Games and Five Aces Publishing confirmed New Star GP is headed to Steam Early Access with a brand new trailer. The team revealed that the game's new date will officially be on August 8th, 2023, giving you a limited version to play and try out the racing action. All of this came out in the new trailer, which shows off more of the game's modes and mechanics as they pull from old-school racers from the '90s and early '00s. Enjoy the trailer below!

"New Star GP is a fast and exciting arcade motorsport game with stunning retro visuals. Play Career Mode starting in the 80's and work your way through decades of racing while upgrading your car and your support team, or chase high scores in Championship Mode on your own or in split-screen with up to three friends. The initial Early Access version has races set in both the 80's and the 90's, containing 56 individual race events, taking in iconic racing venues like Brisbane, Quebec and Côte D'Azur. As Early Access moves toward a full release, there are plans to evolve the Career Mode to include future decades of racing along with new cars, locations, tracks and rivals."

"The Championship Mode has a selection of different championships to play in either single player or with up to three other players, with plans to add more content while in Early Access. New Star GP is the biggest and most ambitious game that New Star Games has ever worked on, so is a great fit for Steam Early Access. With an excellent reputation for listening and working with the community on their titles, New Star Games looks forward to getting player input on refining the current experience and also on adding new content and features."

