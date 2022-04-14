New State Mobile Announces Major Crossover With Among Us

Krafton Inc. announced a brand new crossover event with Innersloth as the crew of Among Us will be dropping suspiciously into New State Mobile. Starting on April 21st and running all the way through May 19th, you'll be able to become the Impostor through an Among Us-themed mini-game, as well as be able to pick up a suite of new in-game items, plus get to try out some newly added props on the Troi map. We have the details of what you'll experience for the next month below as we look forward to seeing players get even more paranoid than before.

Experience The Sting of Betrayal of Among Us on Troi's Starting Island: Based on the core mechanics of Among Us, players will be able to participate in a themed mini-game before the start of a match on Troi. When squads enter the Starting Island, they will be able to play a quick game of Among Us before the start of a match. One member of the squad will be randomly assigned as the Impostor while the remaining members try to avoid getting killed by the Impostor. The Impostor can use weapons to eliminate squad members during the mini-game.

Dress To Kill (Like an Impostor): Through the purchase of special themed crates, players can acquire a variety of in-game items including a mask, coat, innerwear, backpack, weapons, vehicles and more.

Crewmate Props Infiltrate Troi: During the collaboration, players may be more on edge than usual as they come across a variety of Among Us Crewmate-themed props scattered on Troi's Starting Island and its Chester and Anchorville points of interest.

Earn New State Mobile Rewards During an Among Us Event: Starting April 21, players can participate in a special in-game event that requires them to complete a variety of unique missions. Completing these missions will earn players an Among Us-themed frame, title, icon, and more that can be used to add colors to players' in-game profiles. The more missions players complete, the more items they can earn.