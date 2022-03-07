New State Mobile Announces Open Amateur Tournament Series

Krafton Inc. has announced a new amateur tournament series for New State Mobile with a prize pool of $250k on the line. The tournament is called the New State Mobile Mashup and will be kicking off this Thursday, March 10th, and running all the way until April 3rd. The tourney is specifically designed to be a competition for those who are not affiliated with any esports team or organization or are professional esports players in any capacity. So this is a chance for highly-skilled unaffiliated players to go after a major prize without the worry of being smurfed by pros. We have more info on the tournament below, and if you wish to join it, you can sign up through ESL Gaming here.

Eligible players will have multiple opportunities through New State Mobile Mashup to compete to earn cash prizes and qualify for the Grand Final in April.

Influencer-Hosted Tournaments – March 10, 17, 24

Each of the three planned Influencer-Hosted Tournaments will feature a $5,000 USD prize pool. The top team from each Influencer-Hosted Tournament will advance to the Grand Final.

Open Qualifiers – March 11-13, 18-20, 25-27

There will be three sets of Open Qualifiers throughout the New State Mobile Mashup tournament series, each of which will take place over three days and feature a prize pool of $10,000 USD. The top three teams from each Open Qualifier will qualify directly to the Grand Final.

Grand Final – April 1-3

Featuring 16 teams that qualified through the Influencer-Hosted Tournaments and the Open Qualifiers, the Grand Finals will feature a $200,000 USD prize pool in addition to a $5,000 bonus for the tournament's overall MVP. The three teams that qualified through the Influencer-Hosted Tournaments and nine teams that qualified through the Open Qualifiers will be joined by four wildcard teams – more details regarding these wildcard teams will be announced in the future.

New State Mobile Mashup Schedule