New State Mobile Receives New Lagna Map In Latest Update

The latest update to New State Mobile has added an entirely new map that will put your skills to the test in a harsh environment.

Krafton dropped a new update for New State Mobile this week, dropping a brand new map into the mix as players can now fight on Lagna. Update 0.9.45 went into effect on iOS and Android, bringing with it Survivor Pass Vol. 16, a new map, several upgrades, a new ally, and much more. We got the dev notes for you below and a new video highlighting the changes and additions.

Welcome to Lagna A Sniper's Paradise: Unpredictable is the name of the game, with Lagna's 16 square kilometers of desert set to shake up New State Mobile's battle royale game, as rocky ridges peppered throughout the wide-open landscape create golden opportunities for medium- and long-range engagements.

Safe Travel: The Lagna map replaces New State Mobile's trams, which provide safety and healing for players as they cross a map, with cable cars that better fit the desert setting.

Less-Safe Travel: Survivors looking for more of a manual form of transport will be excited to check out Lagna's two new vehicles: The Rex, a sturdy, gas-powered four-passenger pickup truck; and the Acton, a two-passenger electric quad bike that can easily manage the desert's steepest slopes. The two newcomers will be joined by a familiar cast of other New State Mobile rides: Buggy, Vulture, Boat, and Aqua Rail.

A New Friend: The arrival of Survivor Pass Vol. 16 introduces a new protagonist to the New State Mobile mix: Jenny Quick. For free and Premium players alike, completing Jenny's newly added set of story missions will unlock a free face customization for her. Players who upgrade to the Premium Pass will also receive the New State Jenny Quick costume set, and a Premium Plus upgrade will instantly unlock the first 15 levels of the Survivor Pass.

A Deadlier Endgame: Ever get the feeling that the Blue Zone is a bit too forgiving as matches creep toward their final minutes? Well that's about to change. With the launch of New State Mobile Update 0.9.45, Blue Zone damage will be higher for Survivors who are further away from the safe zone.