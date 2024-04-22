Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Starlight Games
New Studio Starlight Games Launches With New Games Announced
A brand new video game studio has launched this morning as Starlight Studios is open and working on a few different titles
A new indipendent gaming studio has been launched this morning, as a few industry vets have revealed Starlight Games is open and working on a few titles. The company revealed their official logo, along with a couple of projects, as they will be making House of Golf 2 as the first officially confirmed game. They also have a sports title and an action game in the works, and a Fortnite experience in development. We have more details about their projects from today's announcement for you here.
Starlight Games
Starlight Games has a senior management team of industry professionals, including the co-creator of WipeOut, Nick Burcombe, Design Director and Producer Andy Santos, who co-created Skate, directed a global #1 game in the Resident Evil franchise, and more recently, Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Production Director Ben Cronin who was a founding team member of Gamesys, the company behind Jackpotjoy, the UK's biggest online bingo provider. Starlight Games is set on developing a new IP that focuses on innovative gameplay experiences that are visually stunning using Unreal Engine 5. The studio also seeks to discover young new talent and give them hands-on experience in the videogame industry.
New Games Announcements
- House of Golf 2 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S releasing in Summer 2024. The sequel to House of Golf, which was released on Nintendo Switch in 2019, is being developed in Unreal Engine 5.
- Two additional games are also in development:
- An exciting futuristic sports title, which is being directed by WipeOut creator Nick Burcombe and more details will be revealed in the coming months.
- A strategy sci-fi rogue-lite action experience that will also be revealed soon.
- Also, in development are several Unreal Engine Fortnite experiences lead by the team's young new talent the first of which is Jungle Jam and will launch at the end of April 2024.