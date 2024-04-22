Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Starlight Games

New Studio Starlight Games Launches With New Games Announced

A brand new video game studio has launched this morning as Starlight Studios is open and working on a few different titles

A new indipendent gaming studio has been launched this morning, as a few industry vets have revealed Starlight Games is open and working on a few titles. The company revealed their official logo, along with a couple of projects, as they will be making House of Golf 2 as the first officially confirmed game. They also have a sports title and an action game in the works, and a Fortnite experience in development. We have more details about their projects from today's announcement for you here.

Starlight Games

Starlight Games has a senior management team of industry professionals, including the co-creator of WipeOut, Nick Burcombe, Design Director and Producer Andy Santos, who co-created Skate, directed a global #1 game in the Resident Evil franchise, and more recently, Horizon: Call of the Mountain and Production Director Ben Cronin who was a founding team member of Gamesys, the company behind Jackpotjoy, the UK's biggest online bingo provider. Starlight Games is set on developing a new IP that focuses on innovative gameplay experiences that are visually stunning using Unreal Engine 5. The studio also seeks to discover young new talent and give them hands-on experience in the videogame industry.

New Games Announcements

House of Golf 2 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S releasing in Summer 2024. The sequel to House of Golf, which was released on Nintendo Switch in 2019, is being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

– PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S releasing in Summer 2024. The sequel to House of Golf, which was released on Nintendo Switch in 2019, is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. Two additional games are also in development: An exciting futuristic sports title, which is being directed by WipeOut creator Nick Burcombe and more details will be revealed in the coming months. A strategy sci-fi rogue-lite action experience that will also be revealed soon.

Also, in development are several Unreal Engine Fortnite experiences lead by the team's young new talent the first of which is Jungle Jam and will launch at the end of April 2024.

