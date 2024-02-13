Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Covenant.dev, To The Star

New Survival Adventure Game To The Star Announced

Covenant.dev have revealed a brand new video game on the way as they unveiled To The Star, a new survival adventure title.

Article Summary Covenant.dev announces To The Star, a whimsical survival adventure game.

Embark on a journey inspired by Alice in Wonderland, crafting and fighting.

Create offbeat dishes with bizarre ingredients and save unique recipes.

Build bases in a Briefbase dimension, with solo or co-op play and mod support.

Indie game developer and publisher Covenant.dev revealed their latest game on the way as we're getting a new survival adventure title called To The Star. The premise of this one is a whimsical story where you will explore a vast and surreal fantasy realm, all of which has been inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Find resources to craft bizarre objects, which can be stored in a special Briefbase dimension, and fight a plethora of fantastical creatures throughout the landscape. All while trying to unravel the mystery behind the fallen star. The game doesn't have a trailer or a release window yet, we just know it will eventually be out on PC, PS5, and XSX||S somewhere in the future.

To The Star

The unconventional setting is not the only aspect of the game that sets itself apart from the realism focus of the majority of games in the survival adventure genre. The cooking system will allow for the creation of bizarre dishes from a wide array of ingredients, combining the mundane, like snail slime and snake meat, with the intangible, like suppressed emotions or lost dreams. You can eat those dishes or throw them at your enemy, literally giving him a taste of your feelings and burp of satisfaction right afterward. What's more, players will be able to create and save their recipes for dishes, concoctions, weapons, and gear by experimenting with different material combinations, provided that they have the proper crafting equipment.

The game also features a robust base-building element. That little briefcase the hero carries on their back? It's more than meets the eye—it's a mobile portal to a private dimension where ample space awaits for constructing your base. Players will be able to play the game in either single-player mode or co-op with up to four players, allowing them to explore and experience the unique challenges, building, and battling in every session. Keeping in the spirit of embracing the creativity of the community, To the Star will include comprehensive mod support, allowing players to enhance their gaming experience and ensuring a continually evolving world shaped by its players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!