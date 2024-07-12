Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Tabletop | Tagged: KessCo, Sonic Speed Battle

New Tabletop Game Sonic Speed Battle Announced

SEGA and KessCo have come together for a new Sonic The Hedgehog tabletop game as Sonic Speed Battle is currently in the works.

SEGA and KessCo have teamed up to present a brand new tabletop title with Sonic The Hedgehog, as they presented Sonic Speed Battle this week. According to the team, the game has been designed in the spirit of Sonic Adventure 2 Battle, as the game offers up three quick and fun card games in a single title for two to four players to battle each other in. The team didn't release a ton of details about the game beyond what has been released below, but we do know their release plan is to put the game out at Barnes & Noble first, both in-store and online for Summer 2024, followed by a wider retail release online, as well as at Target and Amazon. Enjoy the info and the quote below while we wait for more info.

Sonic Speed Battle

Sonic Speed Battle brings together 24 iconic Sonic characters from across the franchise to battle! Experience three dynamic battle modes, each offering a unique gameplay experience. Players can challenge their friends to test their speed, gear up for a shooting battle showdown, or prove their Master Emerald hunting skills! Since its launch in 2016, KessCo has consistently contributed to innovation in the toy industry through the introduction of its own successful intellectual properties. As the company continues to expand, KessCo plans to further embrace licensing across its product range, with Sonic the Hedgehog being one of its most anticipated entertainment licenses to date.

"The demand for another Sonic tabletop game has been undeniable, making it tough for us to keep Sonic Speed Battle a secret," acknowledges Alex Kessler, CEO of KessCo. "We're excited to introduce a game inspired by some of our favorite Sonic titles like Sonic Adventure 2. With more than 20 characters and three game modes, there is something here for Sonic fans and tabletop game fans of all ages."

