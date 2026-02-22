Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sanctuary Games, Zanerdin: The Unbound

New Turn-Based RPG Zanerdin: The Unbound Announced

Zanerdin: The Unbound is a brand-new turn-based RPG currently in the works, coming from a new studio in South Korea, Sanctuary Games

Article Summary Zanerdin: The Unbound is a new turn-based RPG from South Korean studio Sanctuary Games, now in development.

Explore Kalatos, a world split by six elemental Blessings and the chaotic origins of protagonist Zanerdin.

Collect over 25 characters and 10 pets, mastering unique abilities and tactical battle strategies.

Experience gacha mechanics without microtransactions and unlock endgame tournaments and story DLC.

Brand-new South Korean developer and publisher Sanctuary Games has revealed their first title on the way, called Zanerdin: The Unbound. This is a collection-focused turn-based RPG title in which a looming threat is coming to their world from somewhere underneath it. You and your band of heroes must uncover what it is and put a stop to it before it's too late. Thew game is early in development, so no word on a release window yet. For now, enjoy the trailer and info we have here.

Zanerdin: The Unbound

Welcome to Kalatos, a fantastical world forged and protected by the power of the six Blessings: Water, Fire, Earth, Metal, Wind, and Electric. Each person is born with the power of one of these elements, defining their personal strength, social standing, and destiny. At the core of Kalatos lies the Chaos region, a desolate environment where all are born without any powers. Lead Zanerdin, born into the Chaos, into the Blessed lands to discover the truth about his family. Embark on the epic journey of Zanerdin: The Unbound; explore unknown lands and overcome the danger and conflicts that await, while shaping the fate of the planet and forging new legends.

Strategic Turn-based Gameplay – Each of the 25+ playable characters harness special abilities based on their inherent elemental Blessing and Position. Enter the fray with a team built around character skill sets and tactical use of the "Theme" and "Synergy" systems to triumph in battles!

Each of the 25+ playable characters harness special abilities based on their inherent elemental Blessing and Position. Enter the fray with a team built around character skill sets and tactical use of the "Theme" and "Synergy" systems to triumph in battles! Progression without Paywalls – Engage in gacha mechanics without microtransactions by defeating 60 turn-based battle stages, Boss Raids, Abyss Boss Raids, and a hidden Raid to unlock gacha materials and currency to rank up gear.

Engage in gacha mechanics without microtransactions by defeating 60 turn-based battle stages, Boss Raids, Abyss Boss Raids, and a hidden Raid to unlock gacha materials and currency to rank up gear. Grow Collection and Increase Battle Strategies – Over 25 playable characters, 10 distinctive pets, and tactical formations can be collected through linear progression and free map explorations for more tactical battle strategies.

Over 25 playable characters, 10 distinctive pets, and tactical formations can be collected through linear progression and free map explorations for more tactical battle strategies. Continue the Chaos with Endgame Content – Re-enter the fray in a 5v5 tournament with an AI-controlled opponent. Equip the best gear to face the challenge and become the champion to unlock a post-game "Hardcore" battle stage. Additionally, new story content and additional playable characters will be made available via DLC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!