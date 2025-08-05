Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lyrical Games, Lyrical Media

New Video Game Studio Lyrical Games Has Launched

In the middle ofmultiple layoffs and studios practically shutting down, a new private studio called Lyrical Games has launched

Article Summary Lyrical Games launches as a new, privately-funded indie game studio under Lyrical Media.

Led by Blake Rochkind and industry veterans from Devolver Digital, Microsoft, and more.

Studio will focus on backing high-quality, visionary projects bridging indie and AAA games.

Developers retain IP rights and enjoy collaboration-first, transparent publishing deals.

This week, production company Lyrical Media revealed the launch of a brand new division under their banner, as we have a new game studio called Lyrical Games. This will be a privately owned and funded group, working to publish developer-first indie titles and high-quality games. The company will be run by former Private Division lead Blake Rochkind, along with several industry vets from Devolver Digital, Humber Games, Microsoft, and others. We have more details and a couple of quotes from the announcement below, as we now wait to see what they will be working on.

Lyrical Games

Lyrical Games aims to support imaginative and high-caliber games that live between the extremes of smaller indies and massive AAA productions. With traditional publishers increasingly backing safe bets and dodging risk, Lyrical Games is stepping up to fund bold developers with vision, polish, and a clear path toward breaking through in an ever-competitive marketplace. Backed by Lyrical Media and founder and CEO Alexander Black, Lyrical Games has already partnered with top-tier developers and signed three titles. These include a new title from Blackbird Interactive, the creators of Hardspace: Shipbreaker. Lyrical Games is looking to partner with a wide spectrum of developers, from seasoned veterans with years of experience to newer studios looking to push the envelope with fresh ideas.

"At Lyrical Games, we firmly believe developers are often the best stewards of their own games," said Blake Rochkind, Head of Lyrical Games. "In today's landscape, there has never been more noise, and not every developer necessarily needs a publisher. We built Lyrical Games to be the kind of publisher they want to work with. In this new normal, it's never been more important for both developers and their publishing partners to share a clear, holistic vision at the outset—not just for the game itself, but who that audience is and how they can and should be reached."

"From the very beginning of Lyrical Media, we set out to be a premier home for amazing storytelling regardless of medium," said Alexander Black, founder and CEO, Lyrical Media. "We want to empower fiercely passionate game creators by bridging the gap between their art and the players who stand to be moved by it. Lyrical Games has the experience to know that we are nothing without our partners and their vision. In the high end indie or 'triple-i' space, we believe we can offer among the best, if not the best, deal terms available right now. We're not just looking for developers, but for partners who want a meaningful say in all the ways their game will be shown to the world. Developers we work with will always have ownership of their IP, and our partnerships will always value collaboration and transparency above all else."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!