Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bloom Digital Media, disney, Disney Villains Cursed Café

New Visual Novel Disney Villains Cursed Café Released

Want a visual novel with a bunch of Disney characters in it? Well, you're in luck, as Disney Villains Cursed Café is out now

Article Summary Explore Disney Villains Cursed Café, a new visual novel debuting iconic villains in a magical, modern café.

Brew unique potions as a Potionista to fulfill Cruella, Maleficent, and others' mysterious desires.

Discover each villain's modern ambitions like Gaston's golf culture or Ursula's quest for TV fame.

Your choices shape multiple endings; guide villains toward clarity or chaos with enchanted elixirs.

Disney and developer Bloom Digital Media have released a new visual novel game today called Disney Villains Cursed Café. Some of the company's most iconic villains take center stage in this new game, which tells an original story in a different universe where they take over a run-down coffee shop. We have more details below as it's available on PC and consoles now.

Disney Villains Cursed Café

Step into a world where every cup holds a secret, and every sip can change a destiny! The dreams of the Disney Villains are in your hands when you take on the role of a potionista who takes over a run-down coffee shop that magically transforms before your eyes into a mysterious potion café. Strike up a conversation with Cruella de Vil, The Evil Queen, Gaston, Captain Hook, Jafar, Maleficent, and Ursula, who frequent the café and discover their modern ambitions.

With stunning artwork, immersive storytelling, and a touch of alchem,y Disney Villains Cursed Café provides gamers and Disney fans a cozy gaming experience. Navigate the humorous text-based storylines by learning all about these iconic villains and their modern-day schemes. Use ingredients provided by Yzma to brew a variety of potions that will steer them towards their wants or needs while working to uncover the mystery of this peculiar cafe.

Potion Brewing and Disney Villains with a Modern Twist: Enter the Cursed Café. Step into a world where every cup holds a secret and every sip can change a destiny! As the newest Potionista at the Disney Villains Cursed Café, you'll create enchanted blends for a cast of legendary figures—Cruella de Vil, The Evil Queen, Gaston, Captain Hook, Jafar, Maleficent, and Ursula—all reimagined in a modern, magical world.

Enter the Cursed Café. Step into a world where every cup holds a secret and every sip can change a destiny! As the newest Potionista at the Disney Villains Cursed Café, you'll create enchanted blends for a cast of legendary figures—Cruella de Vil, The Evil Queen, Gaston, Captain Hook, Jafar, Maleficent, and Ursula—all reimagined in a modern, magical world. Visual Novel : Unravel their motivations. Your choices influence their ambitions—will Gaston impress his golf bros? Can Hook steal the spotlight in community theater? Can Maleficent dominate social media? And will Ursula become a reality TV sensation? Uncover and influence the villains' stories with your potion creations. A spellbinding experience awaits as this visual novel invites you to explore the modern ambitions of these iconic villains. In this world of magic and mystery, every ingredient matters

: Unravel their motivations. Your choices influence their ambitions—will Gaston impress his golf bros? Can Hook steal the spotlight in community theater? Can Maleficent dominate social media? And will Ursula become a reality TV sensation? Uncover and influence the villains' stories with your potion creations. A spellbinding experience awaits as this visual novel invites you to explore the modern ambitions of these iconic villains. In this world of magic and mystery, every ingredient matters Multiple Endings: With every sip, a world of possibilities. Each villain arrives with a request, but what they truly need may be something entirely different. Using enchanted ingredients from your café and the brewing machine, craft magical potions to give each villain what they ask for, or a taste of what they need. With help from Yzma, you'll uncover rare upgraded ingredients to create enhanced magical elixirs influencing the stories' outcome. Will your signature potions bring them clarity, courage, or chaos?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!