New World Has Been Pushed Back Until August 2020

Amazon Game Studios has pushed another one of their games back as news came out today that New World is now being released in August. The developers released the statement below on the game's website, along with the video at the bottom, explaining the push. The game will now be released on August 25th, 2020. The shorthand is that the game is another victim of the coronavirus delaying the progress. So rather than try to rush out a title that isn't ready, they're doing all the work remotely with a new release date.

"We have made the hard decision to delay the release of New World until August 25, 2020 and the start of Closed Beta to July. Like most of you, our entire team has been sequestered as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. While we are still making great progress, developing an ambitious MMO like New World remotely has introduced some challenges. We want to make sure that we have the time needed to make New World the very best it can be for our players. As a result, we've chosen to delay the game's release in order to reach our quality bar as we work remotely for the foreseeable future.

We know you are eagerly anticipating the launch of New World, and we're excited to share it with you. However, the health and safety of our team is our first priority. We hope you understand our decision to protect our team during these uncertain times while we re-focus on a timeline that will ensure New World is the best possible game it can be.

We would like to thank our Alpha players for helping us make a better game. The Alpha will remain open as we continue to test and tune our player experience. Between now and our launch on August 25, we will continue to share details on features and content going into the game. Please enjoy this new article on Invasion and keep your eye on our social media channels for more updates. We hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. We'll be in touch soon."