New World Of Fallout Exhibition Opens in Las Vegas

Bethesda Softworks and the National Atomic Testing Museum have teamed up to have a special Worlf Of Fallout exhibition in Las Vegas

Article Summary Bethesda Softworks partners with the National Atomic Testing Museum for a World of Fallout exhibition.

Interactive displays connect Fallout’s lore and iconic Vault suits to real-world nuclear history in Las Vegas.

Explore how Fallout’s post-apocalyptic universe draws from mid-20th century atomic culture and Cold War themes.

The exhibit celebrates Fallout’s legacy, timed with renewed interest from the hit 2024 TV series on Prime Video.

Bethesda Softworks and the National Atomic Testing Museum have come together for an all-new exhibition, as you can now visit the World of Fallout. The two have created an installation piece that consists of objects associated with the game and the TV series it inspired, as you're given both a display and an interactive element that highlights the connections between the real-world nuclear history and the creative efforts of those who worked on the franchise and its universe. We have more details below as its currently on display at the museum in Las Vegas.

World of Fallout

First introduced in 1997, the franchise's expansive lore, including its famed Vaults, Vault Boy mascot and depiction of a post-apocalyptic Wasteland, has left a lasting imprint on pop culture. The new exhibit spotlights these elements while drawing parallels to mid-20th century nuclear history, offering visitors an opportunity to experience how atomic culture has inspired art, entertainment and collective imagination. Through carefully selected objects and interpretive displays, the exhibit bridges fact and fiction. Highlights include screen-worn Vault suits and memorabilia alongside graphic panels that explore the recurring elements of the Fallout franchise, along with the key Cold War themes that influenced the world and its lore.

The collaboration with Bethesda Softworks underscores the National Atomic Testing Museum's ongoing commitment to present nuclear history through new lenses. By situating gaming lore within the broader context of science and culture, the exhibit is designed to engage both longtime Fallout fans and museum visitors.

It also complements the museum's permanent collection, which chronicles the scientific, military, and social history of the Atomic Age. Carrying the Fallout theme beyond this dedicated exhibit, the National Atomic Testing Museum features Fallout-inspired Easter eggs throughout its main gallery space, providing visitors with added moments of discovery as they explore the various exhibits. The World of Fallout exhibit also arrives at a time of renewed enthusiasm for the franchise, with Prime Video's 2024 Fallout television series drawing more than 100 million viewers worldwide. Together, these projects affirm the staying power of the Fallout franchise and its resonance with both gamers and broader audiences.

"There's never been an exhibit that connects gaming, nuclear history and atomic pop culture quite like this," said Joseph Kent, chief community officer and curator, National Atomic Testing Museum. "World of Fallout redefines how a museum can tell a story by bringing a fictional universe face-to-face with the real events that inspired it."

