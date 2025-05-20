Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: RoadCraft

Next-Gen Construction Sim RoadCraft Drops Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the next-gen construction game RoadCraft, as the title has been released today on PC and consoles

Article Summary RoadCraft launches on PC, PS5, and XSX|S with a brand new next-gen construction sim experience

Lead a disaster recovery company, clearing debris and rebuilding roads after natural disasters

Operate over 40 unique vehicles with realistic physics across diverse environments and biomes

Explore 8 massive maps and take on challenging contracts to grow your business and customize your fleet

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment dropped a new trailer today for their latest construction simulator, as RoadCraft has been released today. The trailer shows off what you'll be working with in terms of vehicles, as well as the various kinds of jobs you'll be taking on, as you have a fleet designed to take care of very specific kinds of work. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

RoadCraft

As the leader of a company specialized in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters, use your construction machinery to restart the local industry. Clear debris and faulty equipment, rebuild roads and bridges damaged by weather, and much more! You run a disaster recovery company, specialized in restoring sites devastated by natural disasters. Numerous tasks await you and your heavy machinery as you work to restart the local industry: clearing debris, replacing faulty equipment, rebuilding roads and bridges damaged by bad weather, deploying resource convoys to produce new reconstruction materials, and much more!

Experience a new generation of simulation with the brand new engine developed by Saber Interactive, the creators of MudRunner and SnowRunner. Handle each object with realistic physics, accounting for their mass and size. Interact with elements like sand, wood, and asphalt. Reshape the terrain and ease the movement of your vehicles thanks to your newly-built roads. Each machine has its own behavior. Use your bulldozer to clear obstructions, your heavy transporter to carry multiple vehicles, or your fixed or gantry cranes to lift containers and equipment. Reconnect a factory to the power grid with your cable layer, lay down hot asphalt with your paver, and flatten it with your roller to create your own roads. Unlock over 40 vehicles as you progress through the story-driven campaign. Visit your garage to customize your machines with your company's logo and repaint them with your personalized colors.

Disasters have caused chaos, cutting off access to many affected areas. You are the last hope to brave these extreme conditions. Whether in the mountains, the heart of the desert, or by the sea, your expertise is needed around the globe! Explore 8 unique maps, each 4 km², with their own biomes and buildings. Choose your itinerary through abandoned factories, submerged dams, or out-of-service solar fields. Search every corner to achieve your goals, and secure new contracts to earn additional funds and XP.

