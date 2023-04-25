NFL Announces Multiple Gaming Activations During The 2023 Draft Those looking to get a little more out of the 2023 NFL Draft are in luck, as multiple video games will have special NFL activations.

The NFL is making the 2023 Draft a much more interactive experience than before as they revealed multiple gaming activations happening this year. The company has partnered with multiple games, including ones with their own licensing and those along for the ride, to provide some interesting things to do in each game while the draft is happening. This includes NFL Rivals, Roblox, Rec Room, Madden NFL 23, and Fortnite. We have the rundown of everything that you can do when the draft hits this weekend.

NFL Rivals 'Offseason" launch – NFL Rivals launches worldwide on April 26 ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The GM, arcade-style mobile game, backed by blockchain technology, will be free to play on iOS and Android devices for its early release period, called "Offseason," running between the Draft and the start of the regular season. In addition, NFL Rivals gamers will be able to buy "Draft Player Packs" that include Draft Pick cards. A first-of-its-kind Digital Player Card for the NFL Rivals Game that will be updated after a player is picked at that position (i.e. if Jalen Carter is picked at 1.05, he will be represented in the updated card asset after the Draft). These cards will have in-game playability if placed in your Rivals Team Roster.

Super NFL Tycoon on Roblox – To celebrate the 2023 NFL Draft, the NFL's latest persistent experience on Roblox, Super NFL Tycoon, is featuring a Draft themed environment: a Draft stage and a buildable Draft environment inclusive of cameras, paparazzi, fans, billboards, and concessions for users to unlock starting April 22. There will also be new avatar items for fans to collect, including one free Draft-themed hat that can be unlocked by completing the Draft environment, as well as 32 hats themed for each NFL team available for purchase. There will also be a Draft themed bus available for users to purchase for their avatars.