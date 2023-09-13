Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: nfl, NFL Pro Era II, NFLPA, StatusPRO

NFL Pro Era II Announced For Release Later This Month

StatusPRO announced this morning that they are working with the NFL and NFLPA again to release NFL Pro Era II for VR platforms.

The NFL and the NFLPA have come together with VR developer StatusPRO once again to announce NFL Pro Era II is on the way. The game will be taking all of the things they learned from the original and incorporating them into this new version, as you'll be taken directly to the field in this first-person experience. Play an NFL game as the QB, making the tough choices and pushing your team toward victory. You can read more about the game below, as it will be released on September 28 for MetaQuest 2.

"StatusPRO's NFL Pro Era was the fastest-selling VR sports title ever on the Meta Quest platform, and player engagement spiked as players spent 2.5x longer in headsets compared to the VR industry average. Gamers will have the opportunity to compete as the quarterback of their favorite NFL team and play against other gamers, no matter where they're located. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returns as the cover athlete, taking part in the brand's forthcoming gameplay trailer, which gives fans a sneak peek of what they can expect with the new release."

New Head-to-Head Multiplayer Modes: Gamers will have the opportunity to challenge their friends and opponents from around the world to see who can lead their team to victory in exhibitions. Multiplayer Freeplay will also be enhanced, allowing users to join each other on a full, open field to play catch or test a variety of passing and catching tricks.

Career Mode Depth: NFL Pro Era II's career mode will now allow gamers to become a legend by taking their team to multiple Super Bowls as they progress through their career inside the game.

Gameplay Improvements: NFL Pro Era II will come equipped with many gameplay upgrades, including improved passing, improved player movement, improved AI for more accurate tackling and catches, improved graphics like a redesigned locker room, and an improved experience overall where players can hear the in-stadium excitement.

Coach's Confidence and Post-Play Celebrations: As the NFL QB's efficiency and accuracy on the field improves, so does the "Coach's Confidence" rating in the player, unlocking new plays and abilities. There will also be new player celebrations to celebrate in style, including high-fives and fist bumps with teammates, sideline interactions where players can boost their teammates' abilities on the field, and wristband play calling so players can take control of the game by calling the plays needed to get the win.

