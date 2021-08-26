NHL 22 Reveals More Action In Latest Gameplay Trailer

EA Sports has released a new trailer today for NHL 22 as we get a far better look at the gameplay and changes to this edition of the series. This particular trailer gives us a better look at the changes coming with the brand new Frostbite engine, which is aiming to give the game a very distinct visual upgrade. We're also getting a quick look at all of the improvements they're adding into the mechanics like the new Superstar X-Factors, improved stick physics, player expressions, and more. We have more notes about what you can see in the trailer below.

Superstar X-Factors – The NHL 22 Official Gameplay Trailer showcases the X-Factor abilities, both what they do and how they influence the game. This unique ability system elevates the most elite players in the league making their presence on ice more influential than ever. Frostbite Engine – Frostbite has visually upgraded the entire on-ice experience by improving the fidelity of environments, player details and lighting effects across the board. The Frostbite engine is allowing the development team to make EA Sports NHL 22 the first true next-generation hockey experience. Featured Gameplay Improvements Including: Augmented Reality Broadcast: All new augmented reality-like visual design seamlessly integrates game stats directly into the action through overlays on environment surfaces.

Player Facial Expressions: players are more lifelike than ever with detailed eye movement and tracking and facial expressions that react to the changing environment and events around them.

Stick Physics: new physically-true stick interactions mean more realistic movement along the boards without sticks poking through geometry, more accurate penalty calls from stick-on-body contact and battles for the puck that are fair and based on skill.

Skill Moves & Environments: new moves and environments will shine with amazing detail thanks to Frostbite.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NHL 22 Official Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/5ym6xWF_W9c)