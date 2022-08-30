NHL 23 Shows Off Improvements & Gameplay In Latest Trailer

EA Sports has dropped a new trailer this week for NHL 23 as we get a better look at the gameplay and many of the improvements to this edition. The trailer is much as you would expect as they take some of what's happened in the previous game and show you here how it's been given a bit of a facelift, including the X-Factor system, which has been updated. This is also a chance to see more of the game in action so you have a better idea of how things will look and feel. You can watch the trailer below along with notes from the devs, as they have a more detailed blog for you here.

NHL 23 will bring you more control over every action with updated strategies: a 1-3-1 power play, and a counter to 1-3-1 with a 1-1-2 on the penalty kill, which players might know as Triangle +1 or Wedge +1. On the Power Play, players can assign three different roles to players: Distributor, Finisher and Puck Carrier. In addition to these strategies, NHL 23 will feature Assisted Strategies which will include an in-game pop up that notifies players if there's an opportunity to modify their strategy during the game, increasing the competitiveness of play. New X-Factors: NHL 22 first introduced the X-Factor system to highlight the greatest skills of some hockey players while providing players with the most significant abilities that appear in-game. Now, NHL 23 brings players two new X-Factors to accompany the two cover athletes: Sarah Nurse and Trevor Zegras. The first is Sarah Nurse's "Relentless," which increases player ability to shoot and pass while off balance, a fitting skill for the high-scoring Olympian. The second is Trevor Zegras' "Skilled Up," which allows players to recreate the Ducks player's viral "Michigan" flip pass over the net.

NHL 22 first introduced the X-Factor system to highlight the greatest skills of some hockey players while providing players with the most significant abilities that appear in-game. Now, NHL 23 brings players two new X-Factors to accompany the two cover athletes: Sarah Nurse and Trevor Zegras. The first is Sarah Nurse's "Relentless," which increases player ability to shoot and pass while off balance, a fitting skill for the high-scoring Olympian. The second is Trevor Zegras' "Skilled Up," which allows players to recreate the Ducks player's viral "Michigan" flip pass over the net. AI Awareness: Goaltending and teammate awareness has been an area of focus for NHL 23. AI goalies will now play more like a human player than ever before with the addition of 300 new save animations that were previously unavailable to AI players, while AI skaters will also bring players closer to the game with increased team awareness, just like fans would see in a regular hockey game.

Goaltending and teammate awareness has been an area of focus for NHL 23. AI goalies will now play more like a human player than ever before with the addition of 300 new save animations that were previously unavailable to AI players, while AI skaters will also bring players closer to the game with increased team awareness, just like fans would see in a regular hockey game. Community Feedback: By listening to our dedicated fanbase, we've made a plethora of in-game changes including re-working the pass assist, improving the interception and the disruption of passes and increasing the puck carrier speed, as well as bringing about updates to the poke check.