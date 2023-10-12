Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Celebrates 500 Days Since Launch

Netmarble has a new update out for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, as they celebrate 500 Days since the game was launched on mobile.

Netmarble has released a new update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds this week as they celebrate the game's 500th Day since launch. Continuing the weird trend in mobile gaming these days to celebrate almost any kind of an anniversary, the team has added a number of events, exclusive items, and more for you to take part in over the next few weeks. We have the full rundown for you below, as the update is now live.

"While a number of additional events other than above are prepared for the players, the new raid dungeon Chaos Forge is now open with complex traps and trials, this raid will require coordination and strategy to complete. Clear the dungeon and receive various rewards, including the Gear Stone and class-specific rewards such as Mecha Soldier Weapon Design Bundle and more. Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Field Boss Season 8 kicks off today and is centered around the Corrupted Vulcan. His arrival brings in a new Field Boss Season Pass as well. By completing Pass missions, a variety of rewards will be unlocked, including an Earthy Yarn that can be used to craft the new Wild Canyon costume. Other new content and season updates include the Kingdom Dungeon difficulty increased to 7 (max), while adventurers who reach level 80 can access the Legends of Goldpaw artifact page. Additionally, the Familiar Grand Prix and a new season of Twisted Borders are now available."

500th Day Check-In Event: Players who check in for 28 days during the event period can receive the following rewards: a special 500th Day Title, 320 Summon Coupons, 500 Day Rare 4★ Equipment/Familiar Selection Chest, and more.

Players who check in for 28 days during the event period can receive the following rewards: a special 500th Day Title, 320 Summon Coupons, 500 Day Rare 4★ Equipment/Familiar Selection Chest, and more. 500th Day Celebration Roulette Event: Players will have the opportunity to spin a roulette wheel after completing various missions. Power-up materials can be acquired through these spins, such as Miraculous Warding Doll Selection Chests, Superior and Apex Enhancement Stone Chest, and more. Also, accumulate roulette spins to acquire additional rewards, including the 500-Day Rare 4★ Treasure Selection Chest, Craftsman's Tempering Agents, and Wisp Selection Urns.

Players will have the opportunity to spin a roulette wheel after completing various missions. Power-up materials can be acquired through these spins, such as Miraculous Warding Doll Selection Chests, Superior and Apex Enhancement Stone Chest, and more. Also, accumulate roulette spins to acquire additional rewards, including the 500-Day Rare 4★ Treasure Selection Chest, Craftsman's Tempering Agents, and Wisp Selection Urns. Vulcan Exchange Event: Defeat the Field Boss Corrupted Vulcan during the event and receive the Vulcun Prize Chest, which contains the Vulcan Doll. These can be exchanged for Radiant Sealed Vulcan Earrings, Magic Tome: Frost Vortex, Field Boss Season Outfit Chest Vol1, and more.

Defeat the Field Boss Corrupted Vulcan during the event and receive the Vulcun Prize Chest, which contains the Vulcan Doll. These can be exchanged for Radiant Sealed Vulcan Earrings, Magic Tome: Frost Vortex, Field Boss Season Outfit Chest Vol1, and more. Power Up Dungeon Double Up Event: Power up during the event period by obtaining free additional entries to the Fire Temple and Familiar's Cradle, as well as receiving double rewards for Goldbeard's Pirate Ship.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!