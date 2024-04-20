Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazing Seasun, Mecha Break

Mecha Break Announced Closed Beta Happening April 26

Amazing Seasun will be holding a new Closed Beta test for their upcoming game Mecha Break, set to launch next week on April 26.

Indie game developer and publisher Amazing Seasun has announced a new Closed Beta test will launch in Mecha Break next week. This new test will give players a chance to try multiple modes as they'll be able to jump into 3-6 player squads for 3v3 or 6v6 co-op game modes or test their luck against everyone as they try out the 60-player Mashmak PvEvP mode. Signups are currently taking place on the game's Steam page, as you'll be able to join on April 26.

Mecha Break Closed Beta Test

Mecha BREAK puts players in control of expert mech pilots as they fight across the land and sky alike. These mechs are the pride and joy of any accomplished pilot, with weapons, armor pieces, chassis, and even the paint job being fully customizable. With these options, mechs can be customized to fit any playstyle and function, from fast-moving scouts to lumbering artillery batteries with dozens of options in between.

A Vast Arsenal of Mechs and Weapons: Discover an array of assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles. Engage in immersive aerial and ground combat, employing strategic tactics for close and long-range encounters. Unleash devastating firepower, scorch foes with precision beams, and rain missiles upon the battlefield. Prepare for adrenaline-pumping battles, lightning-fast maneuvers, and explosive firepower. Experience the essence of speed, power, and thrilling controls.

Fully Customizable Mechs: Customize your mech down to its individual parts with precision. Personalize every detail, from full-body paint jobs to unique hues for armor, internal framework, and weaponry. Choose from a variety of colors, wear levels, glosses, and metallic finishes to showcase your unique style. Enhance your mech further with patterns and decals to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

No Pilot Flies Alone: Join squads of three or six, showcasing exceptional piloting skills to conquer foes and strategically coordinate victories. Take full control and turn the tides of battle in the intense 60-player PvEvP Mashmak mode, facing ambushes and confronting hostile mechs from other players. Evade pulse storms, outmaneuver rivals, and seize the spoils of victory now.

