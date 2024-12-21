Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Releases New Koongyaz Update

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has a new update out this week, as you can now play with new creatures as pets known as the Koongyaz

Article Summary Discover the all-new Koongyaz creatures in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds pet expansion by Netmarble.

Experience Darkness Element Familiars with powerful skills like Dinoceros in thrilling battles.

Join the Meet the Fresh Friends! event for rewards like Bound Territes and Pet Summon Coupons.

Explore a grand adventure in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, rebuilding kingdoms and facing epic challenges.

Netmarble released a new update this week for Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, as they have added a weird set of creatures to the game called the Koongyaz. The new update introduces them as a new pet expansion, along with some new limited-time events featuring both them and other content additions. We have the details below as the update is live and ready for you to find a new pet.

Koongyaz Update

Players can experience the new Darkness Element Ultimate-Evolved Familiars featuring Dinoceros, Relixx, and Rimu. These cool new Familiar have powerful new skill effects that allow players to utilize them in various situations, including the Familiar Expedition. The new update also adds eight new Pets, including 6★ Pets. The newly introduced pets will become powerful allies during players' battles and adventures.

Players of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds can also participate in the Meet the Fresh Friends! event through January 16, 2025, that welcomes the fresh vegetable friends, "Koongyaz." Players can enter the Fresh Friends Koongyaz Roulette Event using the Roulette Coupons and obtain rewards to power up their pets. These rewards include Bound Territes, Luck Amplification Secret Scrolls, and Premium Pet Summon Coupons. Additionally, players can acquire a special Gift Chest dropped by Santa Higgledy in Evermore. Santa Higgledy will appear twice a day to give out this random gift.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

A grand journey awaits you upon arriving in another world via the virtual reality game [Soul Divers]. Experience the epic that unfolds in 『Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds』, where endless adventures await. Choose from the mysterious fencer [Swordsman], the magic spear-wielding [Witch], the genius gunner [Engineer], the mischievous archer [Rogue], and the brawny hammer-swinging [Destroyer]. Work together to rebuild the fallen [Nameless Kingdom] and develop your kingdom's resources. Decorate the kingdom with interactive [Social Objects] and triumph in various challenges to become the greatest on the server.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!