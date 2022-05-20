Niantic Announced Tiny Book Décor Pikmin For Pikmin Bloom

Pikmin Bloom, Niantic's latest AR game and wellness from Niantic Labs, is adding a new kind of Pikmin. This game is cut from the same cloth as mobile developer Niantic's previous games Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (which i greatly miss), but it actually removes the competitive aspect with the goal less "collect 'em all" and more "beautify the world with flowers." Pikmin Bloom encourages players walk around their communities in real life while planting seeds on the map of their game, which will bloom into beautiful flowers. There is, however, a collecting aspect of the game in the form of special Decor Pikmin. Decor Pikmin come with special accouterments which can be limited. Let's take a look at this latest announcement to see the new Decor Pikmin that can be found now.

Here's what Niantic Labs had to say about Decor Pikmin, which are now available in Pikmin Bloom just in time for this weekend's May 21st Community Day:

Starting today, new "Tiny Book" Decor Pikmin will appear in-game around libraries and bookstores! You can walk to one of these places and then relax on a nice park bench with your new reading material. Whether you're a dedicated bookworm or someone who can't remember when they last sat down to read, this is your chance to search for "Tiny Book" Decor Pikmin Seedlings in Pikmin Bloom! Books have many different genres, from novels and non-fiction to philosophy and comics. Do you have a favorite? Use the hashtag #PikminBloom on social media to tell us what you think and share photos of your favorite "Tiny Book" Decor Pikmin! *In order for the "Tiny Book" Decor Pikmin to be displayed correctly, please update your app to the latest version (v43 or later).

You can visit Pikmin Bloom's homepage for more on the game.