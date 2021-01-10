Niantic Announces Make-Up Snover Event In Pokémon GO

A make-up event for Snover Spotlight Hour is coming to Pokémon GO players in select timezones due to an error in the initial hour's run. Find out right here if your timezone will be impacted by this event, which has quite a few nice bonuses from Niantic.

Niantic announced the make-up event for Snover Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO on the game's official blog:

UPDATE 01/07/2021: Due to an issue that occurred during Snover Spotlight Hour, we're holding a regional makeup event on Monday, January 11, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time for GMT +11, GMT +12, and GMT +13. During this makeup event, Snover will be in the spotlight and Trainers in the affected areas will have the following bonuses: Double Catch XP Double Lucky Egg Duration Double Evolution XP

Now, for those living outside of the GMT +11, GMT +12, and GMT +13 timezones, there will be no make-up event. However, the rest of January has an interesting slate of Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO every Tuesday from 6 PM through 7 PM to keep trainers busy. Each of these hours focuses on a single Pokémon while offering an in-game bonus.

Here is a breakdown of what trainers can expect from January's Spotlight Hour events:

Tuesday, January 12, 2021: Drifloon will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, January 19, 2021: Shroomish will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, January 26, 2021: Phanpy will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Here's something interesting to note. We are currently in a cycle of events that sees region-specific weeks building up to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. The Unova Celebration event this week released Shiny Snivy while next week's Sinnoh Celebration Event is set to release Shiny Buizel. Based on the current pattern, Shroomish, a Hoenn species, will feature in Spotlight Hour during the Hoenn Celebration. Phanpy, a Johto species, will feature in the Spotlight Hour during the Johto Celebration. Could these two be the Shinies that will be released during these upcoming events?