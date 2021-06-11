Niantic Boosts GO Battle League Stardust In Pokémon GO After Backlash

Ever since the start of Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 8, there has been an uproar in the game's PVP community. Fans of GO Battle League, both the platform and running competition that Niantic uses for PVP battles in Pokémon GO, expressed discontent with the changes made to rewards given out from PVP victories. The amount of Stardust, a source that Pokémon GO players use to power-up Pokémon both for PVP as well as raid battles, had been nerfed by Niantic. Amidst a wave of criticism directed Niantic, the mobile game developer has offered an explanation and a solution.

In response to the backlash from Pokémon GO PVP players, Niantic tweeted:

Trainers, effective immediately, Stardust rewards for GO Battle League will increase to the same amount from Season 7. Additionally, end of season Stardust rewards will be increased to compensate for the reduced Stardust in the past week.

Shortly after the initial tweet, they followed up with an update made to the original GO Battle League Season 8 announcement over at the Pokémon GO blog. The updated text reads:

UPDATE: 6/9/2021: Trainers, we have increased the Stardust rewards for GO Battle League to match the amount awarded at the end of Season 7. The initial reduction was an oversight, and we apologize for the inconvenience it caused. To compensate for the missed Stardust in the first week of the season, we are increasing the end of Season 8 Stardust rewards to twice Season 7's amounts. We want to thank the GO Battle League community for noticing this error and quickly bringing it to our attention.

It seems as if Niantic is claiming that this was a mistake. However it happened, this is a fairly quick response and resolution compared to prior (and ongoing) problems in GO Battle League. Through the replies of the linked tweets above, there seems to be little satisfaction with this function of the game with complaints moving from the Stardust situation to ongoing lag. Personally, as a hardcore Pokémon GO player but a casual PVP fan who does a set or two per day, I have found that lag has decreased but is still noticeable and impactful on a day-to-day basis in GO Battle League. The most pervasive problem I've encountered is when the game will freeze, allowing your opponent to take damage while you cannot deal it. Hopefully, as Niantic continues to hone GO Battle League, they can make Pokémon GO's PVP platform function as intended.