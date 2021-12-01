Niantic Social Announced For Discontinued Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is ending. It will be taken off of the app store on December 3rd, 2021, and will become unplayable for those who still have it downloaded by the end of January. If you think that will stop mobile developer Niantic from making bizarre announcements that could've helped the game at an earlier phase in its life, though, you have another thing coming. This week, Niantic posted news regarding the rollout of Niantic Social and the impact it will have on their canceled game. Let's get into the details.

The following was posted to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

We are excited to announce Niantic Social, which will be released in the 2.20 Update. Niantic Social enables you to chat with friends, manage your profile and friends list, and discover communities around you from directly within Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Strategize Wizarding Challenges, discuss Gift preferences, and plan meet-ups through features such as Direct & Group Messaging, public and private Communities, and Events. Niantic Social is also the best way to stay connected with the friends you've made in the game before [HPWU] closes down on January 31, 2022. You will find Niantic Social on the Friends List page. This feature will not be available for Niantic Kids accounts. Don't forget to join the social conversation with #WizardsUnite, make sure to follow along on our official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels for the latest updates, and head over to the [HPWU] community to discuss the game with fellow players!

Well, fans have certainly joined the social conversation. The post itself is filled with confused comments from fans regarding this update. Some lament the news of Niantic Social as a feature that could have helped strengthen the HPWU community before the game was on the chopping block. Other comments echo that, speaking of how frustrating it is to read about not only this but multiple game-saving features that have rolled out after the announcement that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is closing.