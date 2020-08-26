Niantic Teases Mega Evolution & Adds Spawn Points In Pokémon GO

Today, some Pokémon GO woke up to many more Pokémon waiting to be caught in their immediate area. Niantic explained this on their blog, announcing that more spawn points had been added to the game in continued effort to make Pokémon GO playable from anywhere. In addition to this, Niantic also teased that they had Mega news coming our way, referencing their upcoming rollout of Mega Evolution. Recent coding leaks obtained by the PokeMiners revealed that the latest update to the game included Mega Evolution, which revealed that Mega Energy (much like Rare Candy) would be used to facilitate these evolutions, which would be temporary power-ups.

In their announcement of their newly added spawn points, Niantic spoke to how this addition will foster the community of Pokémon GO:

"To ensure that all Trainers around the world have an exciting experience and improved access to gameplay, Trainers may now encounter Pokémon in more places than before. There were also some areas of the world where Pokémon may have been more densely populated. In these places, Pokémon should now be more spread out. This migration of Pokémon has nearly doubled the number of locations where Pokémon can be found in the wild around the world. As a result, Trainers might be seeing more Pokémon in places where few Pokémon encounters occurred previously—or even in places where Trainers didn't encounter Pokémon at all. This Pokémon migration should help encourage Trainers to get out there and explore, as exploration is one of the core principles that drives everything we do at Niantic."

It is expected that the Pokémon GO Mega Evolution will roll out this week, with speculation leaning heavily on a Wednesday or Thursday announcement. These Megas are expected to be released in waves, evidenced by a newly uncovered datamine that has revealed visual assets added to the game that features only the Mega forms of Venusaur, Blastoise, Charizard (both X and Y), Beedrill, and Pidgeot.