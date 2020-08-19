Mega Raids & Candy For Mega Evolution Coming To Pokémon GO

Earlier this year, Niantic announced that Mega Evolution would be coming to Pokémon GO, and that trainers would be able to Mega Evolve their existing Pokémon. Now, it seems that the rollout of Mega Evolution is imminent and that it may involve Mega Raids and Mega Candy. This new information comes from the PokeMiners dataminers, who have found new and revealing assets in an upcoming software update in Pokémon GO. Here is our breakdown of each of these datamined assets and what they may mean.

FAILED_POKEMON_ALREADY_MEGA_EVOLVED

This seems to be a warning that will prevent players wasting items on a Pokémon that has already been Mega Evolved. It remains to be seen if Mega Evolution will be temporary in Pokémon GO as in the main games, or permanent like they've done with the different forms of Giratina and Deoxys.

BADGE_TOTAL_MEGA_EVOS

BADGE_UNIQUE_MEGA_EVOS

Pretty self-explanatory here. Niantic will introduce Mega Evolution badges, which lends credence, possibly, to the theory that Pokémon will stay Mega Evolved.

TEMP_EVOLUTION_UNSET

TEMP_EVOLUTION_MEGA

TEMP_EVOLUTION_MEGA_X

TEMP_EVOLUTION_MEGA_Y MegaEvolution

MegaEvolutionRevert

Or does it? "TEMP" in the code likely stands for "Temporary," meaning that Mega Evolution could be a battle only mechanic. "Revert" here is pretty clear as well.

RAID_LEVEL_MEGA

Very interest. Megas will appear in raids, it seems, which may shake up the raiding scene in major ways.

QUEST_MEGA_EVOLVE_POKEMON

This bit suggests that there will be Special Research lines, much like that through which players received Mythical Pokémon like Mew and Celebi in the past, that will lead to either encounters with Mega Evolved Pokémon or items that will enable trainers to Mega Evolve their own Pokémon.

megaRaidRewardSprite

ActivityLogMegaCandyReward

Mega Raids will reward Mega Candy (both pictured in the image above) it seems. It's interesting to see these Mega Raids classified as Tier Four, but it's impossible to know if these will be graded on the same scale as standard raids or if Mega Raids will have multiple levels of their own.

While none of the datamined information is confirmed by Niantic, it is very much in the code for Pokémon GO. An official announcement is expected soon.