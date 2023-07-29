Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: nickelodeon, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Announced For PC & Consoles

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be bringing back the characters of the first game and giving it a better look with new people to fight.

GameMill Entertainment and Nickelodeon announced a new game on the way this week as Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is in the works. Attempting to build off the first game released a couple of years ago, this one will be a little bit of the same, as you can see in the trailer below. The game will bring some of the most iconic names currently under the Nickelodeon banner, from the network's past all the way to today, fighting it out on crazy levels inspired by each character, with a cleaner art style to it all. No word on a release date beyond the idea it will be out before the end of 2023, but you can pre-order the game right now for PC and all three major consoles, with a bunch of bonus content for those who do.

"In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, you duke it out with the series' biggest and best fighting character roster yet, including all-new characters like Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, and more to be announced. Choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use brand-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with its own single-player campaign featuring roguelike elements, voice acting for all playable characters, and full crossplay on all game systems."

A Totally New Fighting Game Experience: Rebuilt and reimagined from the ground up, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 redefines what a Nickelodeon fighting game can be with new and revamped visuals, audio, animations, modes, stages, mechanics, taunts and move sets, competitively tuned for all levels of play.

New & Improved Brawlers: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2's roster is bigger and better than ever, with even more variety in how each unique character plays. Battle with brand-new Nickelodeon fighters, as well as returning fan favorites!

Hit Hard With Supers: Power up your fighters with incredible new Supers, which can deal devastating blows to opponents.

Single-Player Campaign: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch with a unique campaign featuring roguelike elements. Put your skills to the test as you fight to stop Danny Phantom archvillain Vlad Plasmius from taking over the Nickelodeon universe!

Voice Acting for All Playable Characters: Feel the energy and excitement of every attack with a fully voiced cast of fighters, including the talents of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Bill Fagerbakke (SpongeBob SquarePants).

Minigame Mayhem: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 introduces all-new minigames to play alone or with friends. Compete for global leaderboard high scores in Pinch the Blimps, Whack-a-Bot, and Irken Armada Bootcamp Survival.

Full Cross-Platform Play: Battle it out with up to four players on any platform with seamless crossplay, utilizing enhanced netcode for consoles and PC.

