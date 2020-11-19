Nidoran Limited Research Day Comes To Pokémon GO

So… it's been a wild week in Pokémon GO, huh? In the span of fewer than twenty-four hours, Niantic announced the return of the Lake Trio to raids, the introduction of Levels 41 – 50, the date of the Kalos region rollout, Seasons coming to the game, and a ton of other major, major changes. Something that may have gotten lost in the mix of all of this, though, is a one-day event happening late this month. A Limited Research Day will feature Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂ on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 from 8 AM – 10 PM in Pokémon GO.

Don't let the above graphic confuse you. Niantic used the same promotional image for this event as they do for the Research Breakthrough announcements, but rest assured. Nidoran is not the December Research Breakthrough, as some thought on social media. This event is much like the Drifloon, Alolan Meowth, and Snubble Limited Research Days from this year. These events feature both Limited Research and Field Research with, historically, a highly boosted Shiny rate. Here is how Niantic describes this Pokémon GO event:

On Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, you can complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks to earn encounters with Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂. If you're lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Nidoran♀ or a Shiny Nidoran♂! You can also look forward to event-exclusive Timed Research.

This event will happen two days before the introduction of Levels 41 – 50, and three days before the game-changing Season of Celebration. It's easy for such a small-scale event to get overlooked in the shadow of these bigger, more substantial events and updates, but this is a terrific chance to get Shiny Nidoran♀ and Nidoran♂ for those who have yet to catch any. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as reports on the full Limited Research questline comes in. As soon as we know the full scope of the tasks and rewards, we'll let you, our fellow trainers, know!