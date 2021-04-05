Nigate Tale Will Be Released Into Early Access On April 12th

2P Games and Hermit Games revealed this morning that Nigate Tale is headed to Steam's Early Access on April 12th. The game has been teased for a few months as they bring about a new fantasy story of a young craftsman named Roy who finds himself stuck in a magical castle after a plane crash, who is then tasked with finding his way out. You can check out the latest trailer for it below before the game drops next week.

After being sucked by a strange cloud, you crash with your airplane in the sewers of an unknown castle. The pieces of your flying transport seem to be lost throughout this place, so the only way to escape goes through exploring it and gather all the components. But it won't be easy: a lot of monsters, who apparently were courtiers long time ago, will try to stop you! Also, this fortress is trapped in a never-ending day and you'll be back to the sewers every time you die; the path will change, but your experience and items will remain. The protagonist will become stronger loop after loop! At the time Roy fights his way to escape, he'll find several allies and discover the secret story of this cursed castle. Piece up the fragments of a deep and dark story full of fantasy and magic!

full of fantasy and magic! Confront fast-paced rogue-like combats that will test your game skills and patience.

that will test your game skills and patience. Design your own battle style through a wide variety of weapons, magic powers and useful skills.

through a wide variety of weapons, magic powers and useful skills. Befriend cute monster ladies that will grant you new magical powers and fight by your side — if you bring them the right presents!

that will grant you new magical powers and fight by your side — if you bring them the right presents! Craft the best equipment to beat powerful monsters and survive the most deadly traps.

to beat powerful monsters and survive the most deadly traps. Enjoy a vibrant and colorful world inspired by isekai series, with astounding low-poly and 2D anime art.