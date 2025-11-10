Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cooler Games, Night Machine

Night Machine Releases Brand-New Free Demo On Steam

The new spatial roguelike deckbuilder Night Machine has a new free demo available, as you can try the game out now on Steam

Explore a real-time deckbuilding adventure as you pilot a ship into the moon's core to stop an alien threat

Customize your vessel with the innovative Patch Card system and risk-reward upgrade mechanics

Face unique encounters, random events, and 3D lunar environments as you fight to save humanity

Indie game developer and publisher Cooler Games has released a free demo for their latest game, Night Machine. This is a spatial roguelike deckbuilder that's been meshed with real-time combat, as you pilot an experimental ship through the moon's core using what you have and collect along the way to shut down an awakening alien factory that threatens humanity. We have more info and a trailer here before you head off to try the game out.

Night Machine

For eons, an alien presence has lain dormant within our moon. Now, stirred by humanity's activities, a doomsday factory is coming to life deep in the lunar core. As Earth's last line of defense, you must pilot an experimental craft into the heart of this cosmic threat. Your mission: shut down the factory and save humanity from an unthinkable fate. In Night Machine, your ship's systems are controlled by a card interface. Build and refine your deck as you delve deeper into the moon's treacherous interior. Start with a basic loadout and expand your options as you progress. Discover synergies, craft powerful combos, and adapt your strategy as you face a constant stream of threats and opportunities, testing your reflexes and decision-making skills.

Revolutionary Patch Card system lets you modify and combine card effects on the fly. Roll the dice on standard card stats to create high-risk, high-reward variations. Chance a system overload for a massive damage boost. Gamble on unstable modifications for game-changing effects. Navigate a fully realized 3D environment that brings the mysterious lunar interior to life. Each sector presents a unique visual identity, from the long-abandoned outer layers to the churning factory core. Tailor your vessel to your playstyle as you traverse the ever-shifting lunar landscape.

System Upgrades: Enhance your ship's capabilities with each successful mission. Will you focus on offensive firepower, defensive armor, or something else entirely?

Enhance your ship's capabilities with each successful mission. Will you focus on offensive firepower, defensive armor, or something else entirely? Unique Encounters: Uncover the mysteries of the alien presence through random events, story fragments, and challenging decisions.

Uncover the mysteries of the alien presence through random events, story fragments, and challenging decisions. Risk vs. Reward: Push your luck to reap greater rewards, but beware – one wrong move could end your run and doom humanity.

