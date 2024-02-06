Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inflexion Games, Nightingale

Nightingale Early Access Release Date Pushed Up

Inflexion Games confirmed they have pushed the Early Access release for Nightingale, as players will get to play it in a few weeks.

Article Summary Nightingale Early Access release date moved up to February 20.

New trailer released, showcasing an expansive but unfinished game build.

Players will navigate realms, craft tools, and build shelters to survive.

Adventure solo or cooperate in a mystical Gaslamp Fantasy world.

Indie game developer and publisher Inflexion Games has pushed the Early Access release date for Nightingale up from its previous date. The team confirmed the new date for the game will be February 20, giving players the chance to experience an expansive build of the game, but not the completed version, as they're still working on the game's content. Along with the new date came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Nightingale

You are stranded beyond our world, cut off by the collapse of the arcane portal network. This catastrophe has left you fighting to survive in a labyrinth of beautiful and dangerous Fae realms. Your goal: become a skilled Realmwalker, and navigate the web of transdimensional portals. Only then can you discover your way to the magical city of Nightingale, the last known bastion of humanity. Prepare to make your way through Faewild forests, harrowing swamps, and shimmering deserts as you unlock the portals leading deeper into the lands of Fae. Cook meals, build shelter and muster the spirit to persevere in the face of adversity.

Craft tools to harvest trees, ore, and plants, along with rarer resources found deep in the realms of Nightingale. Discover new schematics and assemble the equipment and weapons you need to survive. Using specialized ingredients and arcane technologies, you can enhance your gear with magical properties. Design and construct an impressive estate from a variety of styles and tilesets. Upgrade and customize your structures, and form communities to safely live off the land. You can even recruit NPC workers to help expand your homestead, automate production, and assist in resource gathering.

Freely roam expansive realms, where stunning visuals will transport you into a mystical Gaslamp Fantasy world. Find the abandoned remnants of past Realmwalker expeditions, investigate mysterious Fae architecture, search shadowy subterranean caves, and scout derelict ruins. Through every new portal, beauty and danger await you in equal measure. Adventure solo, or play cooperatively with your friends in an online shared-world realmscape. Combine your strengths, skills, and resources to survive and thrive together. Work together to build communal estates, join up in uncovering the mysteries of the realms, and unite in facing the challenges of the Fae.

