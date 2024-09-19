Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Knights Peak, Nikoderiko: The Magical World, VEA Games

Nikoderiko: The Magical World Confirmed For Mid-October Release

The adorable platformer Nikoderiko: The Magical World has a release date, as the game will be out this October for PC and consoles

Adorable 3D platformer where players embark on a magical adventure as Niko the mongoose.

Features couch co-op, music by David Wise, family-friendly design, and unique mounts.

Explore seven distinct worlds, defeat the Cobring army, and save the magical island.

Indie game developer VEA Games and publisher Knights Peak confirmed this week that Nikoderiko: The Magical World will be released next month. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is an adorable platforming title in which you play as a mongoose who sets off on a new adventure in a realm of magic and wonder. This is the kind of title that will take you back to the SNES era of platforming while being ina 3D environment. The game is set to be released on October 15 for PC via Steam, as well as on all three major consoles. Enjoy the trailer above as we wait out the next four weeks.

Nikoderiko: The Magical World

Join Niko and Luna on their quest in Nikoderiko, a vibrant platform adventure. When the duo discovers an ancient relic on a magical island, the villainous Grimbald of the Cobring Gems Company snatches it away. To save the island and its tribes, they must navigate seven unique worlds with the help of their animal friends and defeat the Cobring army. With a family-friendly design, couch co-op, and music by David Wise, Nikoderiko promises a magical, mysterious journey for all ages.

