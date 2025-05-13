Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, The Last Gas Station

New Mystery Game The Last Gas Station Announced

What's it like to run a gas station in a world of electric cars with a mystery abound? Find out in The Last Gas Station, coming to PC

Article Summary The Last Gas Station is a new cozy mystery sim set in a world overrun by electric cars.

Play as a mechanic fox and manage the last standing gas station, upgrading and expanding your business.

Maintain the shop, set prices, stock goods, and serve travelers to grow your profits and reputation.

Uncover the nighttime mystery: beware, the previous owner vanished after ignoring warnings to stay inside.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar has revealed their latest title on the way with the new mystery game, The Last Gas Station. This is a new cozy mystery game in which you play as a mechanic fox who owns what is probably the last gas station in a world filled with electric cars. You'll run and maintain it like a sim title, but there's also something funny going on in the area at night, which you'll try to solve. No trailer or timeframe was released for this game, just the knowledge they're working on it and its "coming soon."

The Last Gas Station

You are the new owner of an old gas station and a cozy little store next to it. The previous owner disappeared under mysterious circumstances, and now it is your turn to maintain order here. Grow your business: clear out the trash, organize the space, set up trade, order goods, set prices, work the cash register and monitor the fuel levels. Turn the old ruin into a beacon for travelers stuck in time! But no matter what happens, do not go out at night unless you want to share the fate of the previous owner.

Modernize The Gas Station: Get rid of the old equipment and order new things. Expand the list of services provided: install a tire pumping machine and outfit an area for oil changes and maintenance. Arrange gasoline supplies and customize your neon sign so the station will be noticed even on the darkest of nights.

Get rid of the old equipment and order new things. Expand the list of services provided: install a tire pumping machine and outfit an area for oil changes and maintenance. Arrange gasoline supplies and customize your neon sign so the station will be noticed even on the darkest of nights. Set Up Your Store: Fix up your gas station store and turn it into a stable source of income. Buy shelves, fridges and equipment, improve the retail space and customize it to fit your style. Expand the building, increase the range of products and optimize the layout to serve more customers and earn money faster.

Fix up your gas station store and turn it into a stable source of income. Buy shelves, fridges and equipment, improve the retail space and customize it to fit your style. Expand the building, increase the range of products and optimize the layout to serve more customers and earn money faster. Establish Trade & Serve Customers: Stock shelves and fridges with snacks, drinks and dozens of useful road trip items and car supplies. Set your prices and make profit to buy new upgrades. Don't forget to serve customers at the checkout on time- let happy clients spread the word that the old gas station is back in business.

Stock shelves and fridges with snacks, drinks and dozens of useful road trip items and car supplies. Set your prices and make profit to buy new upgrades. Don't forget to serve customers at the checkout on time- let happy clients spread the word that the old gas station is back in business. Do Not Go Out At Night: They say it's best not to go out here at night. The previous owner didn't listen… and no one has seen him since.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!