Ninjala Faces Cyberpunk Brawls With The Launch Of Season 13 GungHo Online Entertainment has a new season released this week for Ninjala as cybernetic warriors have come to battle.

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched the latest season for Ninjala as players can dive into the cybernetic battles of Season 13. The shorthand to this season is that the team has added a ton of new items to the game, including outfits, weapons, and special events that will offer up a cybernetic spin as the theme. What's more, starting now and running all the way through August 9th, players can snag rewards just for logging in during the "Summer Power Up Campaign." There's also a new chapter for the Story Pack: Chapter Four, which follows Lucy, Van, and Kappei this time around as they head to Sphinx Valley. We got more info on it below as the content is now live.

Ninjala Season 13

Power Up Your Play: Enjoy two new weapons: "Slash Kicks X" and "Crushpop." When attacking, these two weapons allow players to make additional timed attacks with all the skill of an Iai swordsman. While your weapon is sheathed, players can enter a Zanshin state. Weapons will glow pink and unlock a special, powerful attack when activated at just the right time.

Slash and Burn the Competition: "Bolt Slash" closes the distance between combatants, allowing a player to deal extra damage when their opponent is in a Gum Bind state.

"Bolt Slash" closes the distance between combatants, allowing a player to deal extra damage when their opponent is in a Gum Bind state. More Than One Way to Hack It: The Alter Special "Variable Stance" lets players fire slashes and perform counter-attacks from Iaijutsu posture without triggering an S-Burst. Destroy your enemy's Gum Weapon by counter-attacking during a wide attack in "Variable Stance" to turn the battle around. While players are virtually immobilized in this stance, they can use a single well-timed step to temporarily become invincible and pull off technical maneuvers, gaining the upper hand.

Reset for Summer: Enjoy bonuses and events during the "Summer Power Up Campaign." Log in during the Gumchi Login Bonus event for free Ninja Medals. Additionally, log in during the "Loot Battle Matsuri" to earn assist codes according to the number of battles you participate in. Players can also earn extra Research Points during the "Burton's Research Bonus," receiving up to 210 points per battle. Save up these points to strengthen Ninja Gum Research and Shinobi cards.

Uncover the Riches of the Sphinx

Explore the ruins of Sphinx Valley with Lucy, Van, and Kappei in the Ninjala Story Pack: Chapter Four. Clear the game mode and meet specific conditions to earn exclusive avatar items and BGM. A special campaign will commemorate the new Story Pack, allowing players that purchase the pack to receive Research Points as a gift for completing the campaign. Chapters One through Three will be available at a discounted price until May 9, so players can get all caught up before completing Chapter Four.