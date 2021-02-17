Nintendo Announces Next Direct Feed For February 17th, 2021

Nintendo announced today that they will be doing their next Nintendo Direct livestream tomorrow, February 17th, 2021. It's been a minute since we've had a proper Nintendo one since the last few have revolved around indie games and other companies bringing games to the consoles. According to the company themselves in the brief amount of info they released for the event, this stream will feature "roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021."

That's the gist of what they put down for tomorrow, and already the internet had flown off the handle with speculation. First off, this is the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon, so a lot of people are expecting there to be a number of announcements for the current incarnation of the game, as well as the possibility of some of the older games being released as special editions. What's more, it's the 35th Anniversary of The Legend Of Zelda on February 21st, which means we could be getting some awesome anniversary announcements for that franchise. Not to mention it being the 35th Anniversary of Metroid this August, which the current game is still in development hell.

It also happens to be the 25th Anniversary of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, one of the last games in the Mario Bros. pantheon that the company hasn't done anything with for its 35th Anniversary which will be coming to an end shortly. And for those of us still holding out hope, it's the 15th Anniversary of Mother 3 on April 20th (hehe), so maybe this will be the year they finally get the clue that we want a western version of the game. …Yeah, probably not.