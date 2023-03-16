Nintendo Announces Two Esports Events For PAX East 2023 Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be getting two official tournaments from Nintendo, concluding at PAX East 2023.

Nintendo revealed they will be bringing two esports events to PAX East 2023, as we're getting tournaments for Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Over the past few years, whenever PAX East is in-person, they've brought in some cool tournaments featuring some of the best players in North America vying for top honors and bragging rights. This year is no different as the company will be holding the Splatoon 3 North American Championship 2023 tournament and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2023 tournament, both of which will be taking place live at the PAX Arena on the convention floor, and being broadcast live via Twitch. Those looking to take part in the event can register online on March 24th starting at 10am ET, with an in-person qualifies taking place on March 25th at the same time. We got more info on the event below.

"The NintendoVS Arcade will be open all four days of PAX East at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, starting on March 23 and running until March 26. NintendoVS Arcade participants will be treated to a fun series of challenges from Mario Party Superstars, Yoshi's Crafted World, Mario Golf: Super Rush and the original Super Mario Bros. game. All players will walk away with special giveaways, while supplies last. No practice needed, but all of these games are currently available on Nintendo Switch if mom or dad are rusty!"

"On March 26, don't miss the best of the best race and ink it out in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2023 and the Splatoon 3 North American Championship 2023 tournaments! All PAX attendees are welcome to come check out these action-packed tournaments, featuring some of the top elite players in North America. The top four teams from the Splatoon 3 Splatsville Showdown tournament will be competing across all ranked modes to see which squid squad will emerge vINKtorious! The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship Cup 2023 tournament will kick off at 11 a.m. ET on March 26 at the PAX Arena, directly followed by the Splatoon 3 North American Championship 2023 tournament."