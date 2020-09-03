Nintendo Drops New Direct Video For Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary

Nintendo dropped a Mario bombshell on everyone today as we have details on the 35th Anniversary of the Super Mario Bros. franchise. There was a lot to unpack from today's announcements, as we have the full list from Nintendo themselves below. The shorthand is that the rumors were true on a 3D package as Super Mario 3D All-Stars will have three of the earliest 3D games in one title. We're also getting the original All-Stars game on Nintendo Switch Online today, a special Game & Watch version of the original SMB1, a new version of 3D World coming in February, a 35-player competition game like Tetris 99 that will only be available for six months, and a new title on the way called Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit that will bring the game into the real world. You can read more about these below as well as see the surprise Direct video released with it below.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit : Created in partnership with Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite system to race against opponents using a physical Kart. The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race. Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix, unlock a variety of course customizations and costumes for Mario or Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which is available in a Mario Set or Luigi Set, launches on Oct. 16 at a suggested retail price of $99.99.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. : This new collectable device is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980. The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time. The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario's friends and foes. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. launches on Nov. 13 at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Super Mario Bros. 35 : Welcome to Super Mario Bros. … with 35 players! In this competitive online battle game, 35 players will compete to be the last Mario standing … or running. Enemies defeated will be sent to other players' courses, but that also works the other way around! Players can activate special items to try and outpace their opponents. Super Mario Bros. 35 launches on Oct. 1 as a digital-only game exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. The game will be playable until March 31, 2021.

: The classic Super NES game that includes upgraded versions of Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 with enhanced 16-bit graphics is joining the catalog of games available with Nintendo Switch Online … later today! Super Mario Events: From now until March 2021, there are many events to mark the 35th anniversary of Super Mario.