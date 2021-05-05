Nintendo Lets You Make Video Games With Game Builder Garage

Nintendo dropped a new video game announcement out of the blue today with the reveal of Game Builder Garage. Designed to be more for kids than to be actual teachable software, this new building game allows you to create whatever video games you would like and program them using whatever button combinations you have in mind. It's a bit like Super Mario Maker, only you control what it looks like and what genre it is. All with the help of creatures called Nodon, who are representations of everything you can control in game creation, online with eyeballs. We got more info from Nintendo about the game below along with screenshots and the trailer, as it will be released on the Switch on June 11th, 2021.

"For anyone who has always wanted to make their own video games, Game Builder Garage is the perfect place to start," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Through the use of guided lessons and memorable Nodon characters, Game Builder Garage helps make creating video games just as much fun as playing them!"

When you first boot up Game Builder Garage, you can start with Lesson Mode. Here, you will meet the colorful and quirky Nodon, the creatures that you will use to learn the basic concept of visual programming in step-by-step, interactive lessons you can take at your own pace. These lessons are designed to be fun, engaging and perfect for people of all experience levels, with Checkpoints in between for players to test their knowledge by solving small puzzles or tasks.

In Free Programming mode, you can bring your own game ideas to life by putting all the skills learned in the lessons to the test. With the simple press of a button, you can swap between the programming and game screen to quickly try out your creation and see how it plays. If you're looking for a little inspiration, you can exchange and download games with friends and family over the internet or via a local wireless connection.* This is a great way to not only show off some of your own creations, but also to check out games created by other players. You can even go into Free Programming mode to pull the curtain back on the programming of games uploaded by other players to study them and learn some tricks of your own!

While Game Builder Garage can be controlled with a Joy-Con controller, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or the controls of the Nintendo Switch Lite system, you can also build games using a compatible mouse that is plugged into the USB port on the Nintendo Switch dock. This control option might be easier for people who love the feel of a mouse when navigating the software.