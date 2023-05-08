Nintendo Live Will Be Part Of PAX West 2023 ReedPop and Penny Arcade confirmed that the new Nintendo Live event will be a part of PAX West 2023 on Labor Day weekend.

The speculation of how September gaming conventions will go in Seattle is over, as Nintendo Live has been confirmed to be a part of PAX West 2023. ReedPop and Penny Arcade confirmed the news with Nintendo this morning, as PAX will be taking over the new Seattle Convention Center, while Nintendo Live will take place in both the Summit Building with them, and at the Convention Center Arch at 705 Pike, essentially setting up shop in the former home of PAX as they move into the new convention center two blocks over. Both events will run over Labor Day weekend, September 1st-4th. Nintendo Live will be a free event for all-ages; however, it will be a random giveaway for people to get tickets, which you can pre-register for on May 31st at 9am PT on the convention's website. Here's more info from today's announcement.

"PAX West badge holders with a Nintendo Account who also want to attend Nintendo Live 2023 will have a chance to register for a free ticket to Nintendo Live through a separate promotion on the official PAX West website. The promotion for Nintendo Live will be offered during the PAX West badge checkout process from when badges go on sale on Wednesday, May 31, until Friday, July 7 at 11:59 PM PT. (One ticket per person maximum, regardless of entry method). Please note that a PAX West badge alone does not guarantee entry."

"Setting the stage for the fall gaming calendar after PAX East 2023 sold out of all badges, PAX West will take full advantage of the new Summit building of the Seattle Convention Center. This new venue offers more space than ever for exciting exhibitors showcasing the latest and greatest titles, PAX Arena tournaments featuring beloved content creators and upcoming esports stars, and vendors with must-have goodies. The original Arch building, located just a block and a half away from Summit, will still play a major role in PAX West, hosting many of the events and activities fans have come to expect. The four-day event will feature panels with beloved gaming figures and industry luminaries, concerts of video game-inspired music, tournaments in classic and modern games, tabletop sections, and numerous other activities. The full list of exhibitors and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and months."