Nintendo Releases New Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Demo

Nintendo has released a brand new demo today in the eShop as you can get your first taste of the upcoming Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The main game isn't set to be released until June 24th, but from now until then you can download this free demo for the Switch and get a sample of this epic story of a mercenary who was meant to fade from the pages of history. We have more info on the demo below along with some screenshots to tide you over.

In the demo, you take on the role of a lone mercenary on a quest for answers after suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of the mysterious Ashen Demon. Join Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters and lead your companions in real-time battles that blend the strategy of the Fire Emblem series with action-packed Warriors-style gameplay. Take command of the battlefield and use tactical know-how to gain the upper hand. Employ flashy combos and powerful special abilities against hordes of enemies from the beginning of the game through the first three chapters! The demo will also support local two-player co-op play so you can flex your arms alongside a friend. Plus, you can carry your progress over to the full game when it launches.

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, the protagonist quickly finds themself wrapped up in a growing conflict that will determine the future of Fódlan. Align with one of the three leaders and build an army as you fight in multiple large-scale battles. The house you choose will bring you through one of three dramatic stories, each with a different outcome. If you purchase the full game, you'll be able to further forge relationships between characters, experience epic combat and unravel each diverging path and engaging storyline as you fight to shape Fódlan's destiny.