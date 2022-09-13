Nintendo Reveals Multiple Games & Updates For 2022 Holiday Season

Nintendo held another one of their Direct livestreams this morning, going over multiple games for the holidays as well as 2023. Some of the major announcements this morning include a new major entry in the Fire Emblem series with Fire Emblem Engage, a new mechanical hero for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the first official Splatfest for Splatoon 3 split into three colors instead of two, more info on the new Mario + Rabbids title, more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe expansion courses revealed, and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe! It wasn't without surprises, such as Square Enix revealing Octopath Traveler II in February 2023, Goldeneye coming to Nintendo Switch Online with online play, Pikmin 4 coming in 2023, and finally, a new trailer for the sequel to Breath Of The Wild as we now know it will be called The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, set to be released in May 2023. We have the full rundown of everything announced below from Nintendo themselves, and the whole video from today's stream.