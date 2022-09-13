Nintendo Reveals Multiple Games & Updates For 2022 Holiday Season
Nintendo held another one of their Direct livestreams this morning, going over multiple games for the holidays as well as 2023. Some of the major announcements this morning include a new major entry in the Fire Emblem series with Fire Emblem Engage, a new mechanical hero for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the first official Splatfest for Splatoon 3 split into three colors instead of two, more info on the new Mario + Rabbids title, more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe expansion courses revealed, and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe! It wasn't without surprises, such as Square Enix revealing Octopath Traveler II in February 2023, Goldeneye coming to Nintendo Switch Online with online play, Pikmin 4 coming in 2023, and finally, a new trailer for the sequel to Breath Of The Wild as we now know it will be called The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, set to be released in May 2023. We have the full rundown of everything announced below from Nintendo themselves, and the whole video from today's stream.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link's massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
- Pikmin 4: The first sneak peek at the next game in the Pikmin franchise revealed a tranquil park and a napping Bulborb, but it was still missing one important element … Pikmin! Where could they be? More details about this new title for Nintendo Switch will be revealed ahead of its 2023 launch.
- Fire Emblem Engage: In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny – to collect Emblem Rings scattered across the world and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos. Summon and fight alongside legendary heroes from past Fire Emblem games, like Marth and Celica, and add their power to yours in this new story. The turn-based, tactical battle system the Fire Emblem series is known for returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage with to carefully craft your strategy. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, alongside Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition featuring a steelbook case and art book. Pre-orders for the game are now available in Nintendo eShop.
- Just Dance 2023 Edition: Get ready to discover a never-ending party experience! Now with new modes, personalization, 3D immersive worlds and new songs, you can experience a dance party all year long. And for the first time, dance to record-breaking South Korean boy band BTS with "Dynamite" and other new tracks from the latest hits to classic oldies. Play with up to five friends in local play and online multiplayer with cross-play where you can create private groups, pick your favorite songs and discover a new era of dance. Just Dance 2023 Edition launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 22!
- Octopath Traveler II: Introducing a new entry in the Octopath Traveler series! Octopath Traveler II takes the series' HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D CG, to even greater heights. In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take. Embark on an adventure all your own when Octopath Traveler II launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023.
- Fae Farm: Escape to the fairytale life of your dreams in Fae Farm, a farm-sim RPG for 1-4 players. With up to three friends, craft, cultivate and decorate to grow your shared homestead – and use spells to explore the enchanted island of Azoria! You'll forge new bonds with residents, discover fae magic and trek across mysterious realms. And as the seasons change, you'll use all you've learned and discovered together to restore the world around you. Magic awaits in Fae Farm, launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe: The heroic puffball's Wii game is returning … this time in deluxe proportions! One day, a mysterious spaceship crash-lands on Planet Popstar. To help the mysterious Magolor, Kirby and his friends set off on a captivating quest. When inhaling certain enemies, Kirby will gain access to a wide range of Copy Abilities – with the new Mecha Copy Ability making its debut! The game supports multiplayer for up to four players on the same system by sharing Joy-Con controllers. Plus, everyone can play as Kirby at the same time while using their favorite Copy Abilities! There's also a collection of subgames to play, including returning ones like Samurai Kirby and new ones like Magolor's Tome Trackers. The Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe game launches on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
- More Nintendo 64 Games Headed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: With an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can enjoy a selection of Nintendo 64 games and many more gaming benefits, like access to select DLC for select Nintendo Switch games and classic SEGA Genesis, NES and Super NES games. In addition to the current library of classic games, the following games will be gradually added to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection: Pilotwings 64, Mario Party and Mario Party 2 in 2022, with Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding and Excitebike 64 coming in 2023. Plus, enjoy the classic first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 with online multiplayer for the first time ever … coming soon to Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online. Stay tuned for more details about launch dates in the future!
- It Takes Two: Team up and cooperate with a friend in this critically acclaimed co-op platforming adventure. Venture through fantastical worlds filled with challenges around every corner. In addition to single-system play, the game can also be played on two systems via local wireless or online with a pal via the free Friend's Pass. Even the bumpiest road can be traveled with someone by your side! It Takes Two launches on the Nintendo Switch system on Nov. 4. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
- Rune Factory 3 Special: Restore peace between humans and monsters when Rune Factory 3 is reborn on Nintendo Switch. Take a break from quests to chat with the locals, cultivate crops and care for monsters, among other relaxing activities. You can also transform into a monster, and your battle abilities and conversations with locals will vary depending on your form. Your choices will also cause different events to occur. A new mode has been added to help you enjoy more quality time with your in-game spouse, too. Rune Factory 3 Special launches on Nintendo Switch next year. Plus, a new Rune Factory series will launch in the future. Stay tuned for more details.
- A New Splatfest Approaches for Splatoon 3: The first post-launch Splatfest for Splatoon 3 has been confirmed! Here's the theme: What would you bring with you to a deserted island? Gear? Grub? Or fun? This Splatfest will take place from Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. PT to Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. PT. Which team will you join?
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3: More courses are making their way to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game this holiday with Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC! Wave 3 will feature eight courses, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS! Buy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass separately in Nintendo eShop or enjoy it for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
- Ib: A young girl visits an art gallery in this 2D exploration adventure. She wanders through a busy exhibit until one particular piece draws her in. Every decision affects her fate, with seven different endings to unlock based on your actions and choices. Will she be able to safely return to her own world? Uncover the mystery when Ib launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2023.
- TUNIC: Brave the unknown in this isometric action-adventure game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded on a ruined land, your only clue is the in-game manual. Traverse the island's interconnected realms to retrieve its missing pages bursting with hints and original, full-color illustrations. What long-lost secrets will the island reveal? TUNIC launches on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 27. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
- Crisis Core–Final Fantasy VII– Reunion: Experience the events leading up to Final Fantasy VII in this exhilarating action-RPG. Zack Fair is a young and ambitious SOLDIER operative aspiring to become a hero. Together with Sephiroth and Cloud, he investigates strange disappearances within his elite unit. This remaster features enhanced HD graphics, an updated combat system and new soundtrack arrangements. Crisis Core–Final Fantasy VII– Reunion launches on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 13.
- Radiant Silvergun: The classic arcade shoot-'em-up Radiant Silvergun is coming to Nintendo Switch. Fire different types of weapons to take down waves of enemies. Defeat multiple enemies of the same color for a chain bonus or take down different colored ones for a secret bonus. Radiant Silvergun launches on Nintendo Switch … later today!
- Bayonetta 3: Umbra Witch Bayonetta must protect the world from a sudden invasion of man-made bioweapons called Homunculi. Throughout the Bayonetta series, she's gone from fighting for herself to fighting for others to fighting for the world. Now, Bayonetta must team up with those who have overcome their past histories with her, like the journalist Luka and another Umbra Witch, Jeanne. The new feisty witch-in-training Viola also joins in on the action. A hair-raising, demon-summoning, globe-trotting adventure awaits in Bayonetta 3, launching on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. An expansive new trailer for the game can also now be viewed on Nintendo's YouTube channel!
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass DLC Vol. 2: Enhance your Xenoblade Chronicles 3 journey through Aionios with the next volume of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass! Meet the new Hero named Ino, a girl who looks … mechanical!? Complete her quest and she'll join your party, expanding the classes and gameplay options available to you. Challenge Battles will also be added. Test your might in consecutive battles against tough enemies! Accessories and special outfits can be earned by challenging stronger and stronger enemies. Wave 2 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass launches on Oct. 13. The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass, which includes four total volumes that will be released through the end of 2023, is available for purchase now in Nintendo eShop.
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: A cosmic adventure of galactic proportions with Mario and the Rabbids is just around the corner! Explore vibrant worlds, unlock secrets, rescue Sparks and save the galaxy in exciting tactical battles. Freely roam through all sorts of wondrous worlds, each one jam-packed with discoveries. Recruit up to 30 different Sparks, each with their own special powers and skills. They can help "spark" a decisive victory! Can Mario and the Rabbids put an end to the Darkmess? Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launches on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20. Pre-orders are available in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. A Gold Edition can also be pre-ordered, containing the base game, weapon skins and a season pass that includes upcoming DLC packs with new adventures, quests and battles.
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered: A remaster of the beloved classic Tales of Symphonia is coming to Nintendo Switch with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay! The world of Sylvarant is controlled by shadowy forces called Desians. To stop them, a person known as the Chosen One must ascend the Tower of Salvation. Lloyd soon embarks on a journey with Colette, the current Chosen One and his childhood friend, in this classic action-RPG. The fate of two interconnected worlds hangs in the balance. Play with up to three friends in local co-op mode to fight powerful opponents in real-time battles. Combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells. Tales of Symphonia Remastered begins its journey on Nintendo Switch in early 2023.
- Harvestella: As you cultivate a peaceful farm life in the village of Lethe, the season of death continuously returns, threatening to destroy all. Travel the world and find a way to put an end to the calamity in this life-simulation RPG. Later today, a demo containing the opening days of your farm's first season will be available in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com! Plus, save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game once purchased. Harvestella launches on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 4.
- Mario Strikers: Battle League – Second Free Update: The Mario Strikers: Battle League game is getting a second free update this month. Joining the roster is Pauline – a physical powerhouse with fast movements and strong tackles. Diddy Kong barrels his way to the field, too, as a midfield speedster with dazzling techniques and high pass accuracy. Plus, more gear, another stadium, Striker Ranking based on skill points, customization options for the supporters in the audience and splashy match celebration effect options are being added. Get gritty and take on the world with these new additions!
- Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Update: Golf will be the next free update "fore" Nintendo Switch Sports! Hit the fairway across 21 holes from the Wii Sports series and tee up with friends in local play, or get golfing together with up to eight players in the new online Survival Golf. Whoever takes the most strokes each round is out! This free update launches this holiday.
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line: Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series with the latest Theatrhythm game! In this rhythm action game, you'll enjoy 385 total tracks, including iconic FINAL FANTASY songs like "One-Winged Angel," "Torn From the Heavens" and "SUTEKI DA NE," with more content available after launch. Two players can complete stages in Pair Play locally, while up to four players can battle to the beat in Online Multi-Battle! Theatrhythm Final Bar Line begins its symphony on the Nintendo Switch system on Feb. 16, 2023. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. After the game's launch, 90 additional paid DLC songs from the SaGa series, NieR series, Octopath Traveler, Live A Live and more will be released. Plus, editions containing a season pass and 27 extra songs, including "Melodies Of Life ~Final Fantasy" from Final Fantasy IX will be available.
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key: Ryza and her friends set sail to investigate the strange islands that have appeared worldwide. Sprawling landscapes set the stage for your adventure. Freely explore this vast world and forge your own path in this lively RPG. Eleven heroes from all walks of life will join your party. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023.
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life: After nearly 20 years, a beloved farming experience is reborn. In Forgotten Valley, you'll restore and expand your farm as you nurture crops, care for your animals and help the land flourish. Befriend the townsfolk and you might even meet your future partner and start a family! In this installment, those around you will grow older as time goes on. Your child will also pick their future life path depending on how you influence them. A wonderful farm life in Forgotten Valley lies ahead when Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life launches on Nintendo Switch in summer 2023.
- Resident Evil Village Cloud: Rest while you can because she will hunt you. The latest installment in the Resident Evil series is coming to Nintendo Switch! Ethan Winters must face the horrors of the village and its four fearsome lords to rescue his abducted daughter. Resident Evil Village Cloud launches on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. Try the free demo later today and pre-order the title in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. The Winters' Expansion DLC, containing a new third-person mode, additional story content and more will launch on Dec. 2. Additionally, the cloud versions of three other entries in the Resident Evil series will be available on Nintendo Switch this year – Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud, Resident Evil 2 Cloud and Resident Evil 3 Cloud.
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code: Investigate crimes and dive into the supernatural with an amnesiac detective and the spirit that haunts him in this dark fantasy mystery from the creators of Danganronpa. Take on unsolved cases as Yuma, a trainee at the Detective agency. Thoroughly inspect each crime scene to gather clues and evidence. When you're ready, the spirit Shinigami will conjure a realm tying the crime scene to the truth – a Mystery Labyrinth. Mystery Phantoms will attempt to hinder your progress during each case. Avoid their barrage of falsehoods and slash through contradictions. Uncover the secrets of Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, launching first on the Nintendo Switch system in spring 2023.
- Varoious Daylife: Live your best life on the newly discovered continent of Antoecia in this immersive RPG. Combining familiar adventure-RPG mechanics with simulation-RPG structure, including job progression, strategic exploration and an innovative battle system, you'll live your best life and confront the unknown. Perform over 100 types of daily tasks to build character and deepen your relationships with the locals, and you'll gain access to different job classes and abilities. A grand adventure awaits! Various Daylife launches on Nintendo Switch … later today!
- Sifu: Vanquish foes to avenge your father in this Kung Fu action-brawler. By thrusting, tripping and parrying opponents, you'll break their stance and gain the upper hand. Fall in combat, and you'll get older and weaker. However, you'll learn new techniques to help complete your mission. Can you exact revenge before time runs out? Sifu pummels its way onto Nintendo Switch on Nov. 8. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse: After mysteriously vanishing as a child, a now-teenage Ruka Minazuki visits an abandoned hospital in search of her lost memories. In this survival game, use the Camera Obscura to repel evil spirits and uncover the memories that were sealed away. Forbidden memories will be restored. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse launches for the first time in the West on Nintendo Switch early 2023.
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star: Get boxing with familiar faces from the popular manga and animation series Fist of the North Star! Characters like Kenshiro will be your instructors in Exercise Mode, leading you through various boxing drills. Defeat as many enemies as you can with just your fists in the new Battle Mode or take on rivals in Boss Battles. Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star launches on Nintendo Switch in March 2023.
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake: Nautical nonsense begins when SpongeBob and Patrick make a wish that unravels the very fabric of the universe. In this 3D platforming-adventure, travel through portals to seven outlandish Wishworlds, like Prehistoric Kelp Forest and Wild West Jellyfish Fields. Explore using all sorts of wacky moves, don over 30 F.U.N.tastic cosmic costumes and meet your favorite Bikini Bottom residents from the TV series, voiced by their original actors! Soak up SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake when it launches on Nintendo Switch next year.
- OddBallers: Throw whatever you can at opponents in this hilariously hard-hitting party game. Embrace the absurdity of frantic minigames, each one featuring ridiculous rules in madcap arenas. Customize your character from head to toe with hundreds of accessories. Plus, challenge up to six friends in local and online play. They won't even know what hit 'em! OddBallers launches on Nintendo Switch early next year.
- Factorio: A malfunction causes you to crash-land on a strange planet. Build a new rocket from scratch in this management sim game. Scour the planet for materials, then build machines to refine them into various resources. Eventually, you'll construct multiple production lines. But the planet's creatures will attack, so keep them at bay! Join forces with other players in cooperative cross-platform multiplayer to collaborate and delegate tasks between you and your friends. Factorio launches on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28.
- Endless Dungeon: Recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes and make your way out of a derelict space station in this rogue-lite game set in the Endless universe. You'll have to fend off continuous waves of monsters as you make your way through procedurally generated levels. Complete quests to unlock new heroes, weapons and station areas. Up to three players in online co-op can attempt to escape their grim fate. ENDLESS Dungeon launches on Nintendo Switch next year.
- Front Mission 1st: Remake / Front Mission 2: Remake: In Front Mission 1st: Remake, you'll pilot giant machines called Wanzers in tactical turn-based combat. As you progress, you'll obtain Skills that can help you gain the upper hand against opponents. Continue the battle in the sequel, Front Mission 2: Remake, previously unreleased outside of Japan! Take advantage of additional features, like more terrain effects, weapon and armor attributes, and over 80 new skills. You can also test your mettle at the Colosseum and use the Network system to gain intel on events as they unfold. Front Mission 1st: Remake launches on Nintendo Switch in November and Front Mission 2: Remake will launch next year. Plus, a remake of Front Mission 3 is also in the works. Stay tuned for more info in the future!