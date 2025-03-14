Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo San Francisco

Nintendo San Francisco Location To Open This May

Nintendo has annoucned a brand-new store location opening up soon, as Nintendo San Francisco will open its doors this May

Article Summary Nintendo San Francisco opens May 15, 2025, in Union Square.

Exclusive products available only at this location.

My Nintendo Sweepstakes offers trip for grand opening.

Find games, merchandise, and photo opportunities.

Nintendo will be expanding its small line of store locations on a global level, as Nintendo San Francisco is scheduled to open this May. The new location will open in Union Square on May 15, 2025, and will give people on the West Coast of North America a location to visit for all their official Nintendo needs. The shop is the second to open in America after the New York location, which has been open for nine years, and the fifth overall, with the other three locations in Osaka, Tokyo, and Kyoto, Japan.

We're guessing the shop will be like the other four in that you'll be able to find a ton of merchandise, from clothing to plushies to collectibles, all from properties owned by the company. As well as video games and consoles to purchase, activities for people who just want to hang out, and a bunch of displays to go get your photo taken in front of. They're also holding a contest to fly people out for the grand opening, which we have more details about below.

Nintendo San Francisco

Located in San Francisco's iconic Union Square at 331 Powell Street, Nintendo San Francisco is set to bring smiles to guests of all ages and visitors from near and far. In addition to game systems and games, Nintendo San Francisco will offer a unique shopping experience filled with Nintendo's characters, worlds, and exclusive products, including accessories, apparel, home goods, and souvenirs available only at this location.

Want to be among the first visitors to Nintendo San Francisco? Enter the My Nintendo x Nintendo San Francisco Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the grand opening! You and up to two guests can experience the city during a three-night, four-day trip and receive a tour of the new store during the Nintendo San Francisco launch event. For more details, including how to enter, visit My Nintendo.

