Mega Pidgeot Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

Mega Pidgoet has returned to raids. It currently can be found in Mega raids along with Gyarados and Ampharos. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this dual Normal/Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Evolved Pokémon, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Pidgeot's 100% IVs.

Top Mega Pidgeot Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Pidgeot counters as such:

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Mega Ampharos (Volt Switch, Zap Cannon)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Pidgeot with efficiency.

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Wild Charge)

Thundurus (Thunder Shock, Thunder)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Pidgeot can be defeated with three trainers, but it can be quite a tough battle. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Remember, Mega Pidgeot will revert to its standard form before you catch it. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pidgeot.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Pokémon featured in Mega Raids have been observed to have a Shiny rate of approximately one in sixty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Pidgeot will have a CP of 1216 in normal weather conditions and 1521 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!